Boston College Baseball Adds Catcher From Transfer Portal, Former Pitcher Signs With ACC Foe

Over the last three days, Boston College baseball added a new catcher from the transfer portal, and a former pitcher who entered the portal after the season ended found a new home.

The incoming catcher is Nick Quagliato out of Fairleigh Dickinson University, who captured 2026 All-NEC First Team honors as a redshirt sophomore.

The 5-foot-10-inch, 215-pound Neptune, N.J., native appeared in 32 games last year, in which he generated a .331 batting average with seven homers, 35 RBIs, 16 walks, and 10 stolen bases.

He had 11 multi-hit games and caught nine runners stealing from behind the plate as well.

BC’s catcher in 2026 was graduate student Gunnar Johnson, who spent the past two seasons with the program after following head coach Todd Interdonato to Chestnut Hill, Mass., from Wofford during the 2024 offseason.

With Johnson’s graduation and the loss of rising junior catcher/outfielder Jace Roossien to the portal, the Eagles were left short in that department, but signing Quagliato has seemingly resolved that issue.

On the other hand, former pitcher John D Mitchell, who played the 2025 season at Air Force before transferring to BC, announced his decision to sign with Atlantic Coast Conference foe Wake Forest via X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday.

Blessed to announce my commitment to Wake Forest. AGTG pic.twitter.com/9kPdmKn7mY — John D Mitchell II (@JohnMitchell_24) June 28, 2026

Mitchell hurled 21.1 innings for the Eagles in 2026, totaling a 7.17 ERA with 24 strikeouts, 14 walks, 28 hits against, and six HBPs.

He was unlikely to ever crack the starting rotation next year as a junior, although he was a reliable arm out of the bullpen who could have played an even larger role in 2027.

BC’s 2026 transfer-portal class is up to five players that have been publicly announced, but there are likely more that have not decided to make it public through social-sharing avenues.

Boston College Baseball's 2026 Transfer Additions:

1. Gr. RHP Champ Davis | 6'1" | 180 lbs. | Previous School: Wofford | Signed 06/06/2026

2. Gr. RHP Ben Cherico | 6'4" | 205 lbs. | Previous School: Saint Louis | Signed 06/12/2026

3. Jr. RHP Matt Kouser | 6'6" | 230 lbs. | Previous School: Northwestern | Signed 06/14/2026

4. R-Sr. RHP Brayden Ryan | 6'6" | 235 lbs. | Previous School: Maryland | Signed 06/24/2026

5. R-Jr. C Nick Quagliato | 5'10" | 215 lbs. | Previous School: Fairleigh Dickinson | Signed 06/26/2026

Boston College Baseball's 2026 Transfer Departures:

1. So. RHP John Mass | 5'11" | 195 lbs. | Entered 06/03/2026 | New School: FAU

2. So. LHP Aidan Gelbsman | 5'11" | 185 lbs. | Entered 06/03/2026

3. So. C/OF Jace Roossien | 6'0" | 185 lbs. | Entered 06/03/2026

4. So. RHP John D Mitchell | 6'2" | 182 lbs. | Entered 06/15/2026 | New School: Wake Forest

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