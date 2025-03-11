Extra Point: Boston College Baseball Attempting to Ride the High From Top 10 Win Into Home Opener
Last weekend might have felt like a dream to Eagles fans, but don't worry, it was as real as it gets.
Boston College stormed into Charlottesville, Virginia, and took two out of three games against the top 10 ranked University of Virginia Cavaliers to improve to 6-6 on the season and start off 2-1 in conference play. Not many six-loss teams in the county have a series victory over a Top 25 foe, much less a top 10, but the Eagles do now.
The only question remaining, though, is how will they ride this high into the next game? The home opener for Boston College is today - a full 12 games into the season - due to a postponement earlier in the year against Stonehill College. The Eagles are set to square off against Merrimack College, and the stats look good for BC.
Merrimack has one single hitter with more than 20 at bats on the season who's hitting above .300. Four players sit in the .250-.299 range, though, meaning that if they do get rolling, there's a chance the Merrimack lineup could pick up steam.
The pitching for Merrimack, though, is where it gets dicey for the Warriors. Both main starters have a 6.3+ ERA on the season, and for an offense like BC's who has always been able to produce runs, that could spell trouble.
After tonight, Boston College should sit above .500 and trending in the right direction when it comes to this weekend's road trip to Tallahassee, Florida, to take on the Florida State Seminoles. First pitch for this afternoon is slated for 3 p.m.