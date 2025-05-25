Two Boston College Baseball Players Selected For 2025 ACC All-Tournament Team
Two Boston College baseball players, junior left-handed pitcher A.J. Colarusso and senior infielder Patrick Roche, were selected for the 2025 ACC Baseball All-Tournament Team.
With two All-Tournament selections, BC tied Clemson and the University of California, Berkeley for the second-most player selections from a single program. North Carolina, which captured the tournament title with a 14-4 defeat of Clemson and is ranked No. 3 in the nation, led the All-Tournament Team with three selections.
As the No. 14-seeded team in the ACC Tournament, the Eagles ended their 2025 campaign with a 7-2 loss to the Tar Heels on Friday. Colarusso started the game for BC and recorded nine strikeouts, four walks, five hits against, and one earned run in six innings.
Colarusso made two starts in the tournament and threw 181 pitches over a span of four days—a testament to his resiliency when BC head coach Todd Interdonato needed a trustworthy ace the most.
The Leominster, Mass. native tossed a gem in Wednesday’s extra-innings, 5-4 win over Notre Dame in the first round, surrendering just three runs and fanning five batters in four innings of work.
Roche was responsible for lifting the Eagles to victory over the Fighting Irish. The four-year, Boston College High School product hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning of the game, earning BC’s first win of the tournament and advancing it to the second round against Virginia.
Across the Eagles’ three contests, Roche garnered five hits in 10 at-bats, two RBIs, one walk, and scored four runs. He finished the season with a .289 batting average and finished second on the team in RBIs with 36.
The remainder of the All-Tournament Team consisted of UNC’s Luke Stevenson (catcher), Jackson Van De Brake (second base) and Jake Knapp (pitcher), Cal’s PJ Moutzouridis (shortstop) and Jacob French (outfielder), Clemson’s Cam Cannarella (outfielder) and Dominic Listi (outfielder), Louisville’s Eddie King Jr. (designated hitter), and Florida State’s Myles Bailey (first base).
The Tar Heels’ 2025 ACC Baseball Tournament title marks the program’s ninth all-time.