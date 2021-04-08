Locked on Boston College: BC Basketball Lands A New Assistant

Our daily podcast dives into all the Boston College sports news you need, in a daily twenty-thirty minute format

On today's show we hit on a trio of topics that will get you thinking about Boston College. We kick off the show with the news and look at men's basketball which reportedly hired a new assistant yesterday. We look at his qualifications, our reaction to the hire and what he could possibly bring to the program.

Also, it's the finale of our obnoxious fan base series. We have already talked about local fans, fans from around the country, to conclude our series we look at ACC fanbases. Who takes the crown? You'll have to listen to hear our thoughts on this topic.

Finally, we jumped on sister show Locked on Avalanche to talk with their host about the addition of former Boston College forward Alex Newhook, who recently signed with Colorado. We chat about Newhook's time in Chestnut Hill, look at his strengths and weaknesses and discuss what kind of NHL career he could have in store.

