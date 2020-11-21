Stellar, Standard, & Subpar: Forward Frederick Scott

Boston College basketball is just days away from their season opener at Mohegan Sun against Villanova on November 25. To help get ready for tipoff we are going to break down the players In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. Today we look at Frederick Scott.

Forward Frederick Scott comes to Boston College as a graduate transfer by way of Rider. BC is actually the third school for Scott who began his career at DePaul before ending up with the Broncs.

The 6'8 forward brings a skill set that the Eagles desperately need. He's has size and the ability to stretch the floor, a shooter who can be lethal inside and out. The Munster, Ind. native shot close to 47% from the floor (130-278) and 40% from 3-point land (40-100) during the 2019-20 campaign, finishing as one of eight players 6-8 or taller to make at least 40 3-pointers at a 40% clip or better. For a team that didn't have a 3-point shooter that hit over 36%, the addition of Scott is huge.

"Frederick can affect the game inside and out, scoring at the rim and beyond the arc. He is also tough to keep off the glass, especially on the offensive end, and that will complement our roster greatly," said head coach Jim Christian.

Stellar

Scott becomes a big time shooter for Boston College, and helps the Eagles stretch and space out the floor. This in turns opens up shots for other players like Jay Heath and Makai Ashton Langford. He's tough and along with Demarr Langford and Steffon Mitchell give the Eagles a trio of excellent forwards that keep them in every game. Averages ten points and five rebounds a game.

Standard

Scott is a solid role player for the Eagle, along with Rich Kelly they play the role of sixth man off the bench. He hits some big shots over the season, and finds his role playing solid but not huge minutes for the Eagles.

Subpar

The transition to the ACC is tough for the big forward. The speed and talent of defenders from these schools significantly impacts his shot and efficiency. His shooting statistics plummet at Boston College as he becomes just another guy in the rotation.

