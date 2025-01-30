Boston College Men’s Basketball Alum Selected for 2025 NBA G League Up Next Game
Former Boston College men’s basketball forward/center Quinten Post has been chosen to play in the 2025 NBA G League Up Next Game.
Post earned a spot in the player pool after a stellar start to his rookie campaign.
The Amsterdam, Netherlands, native spent three seasons with the Eagles and was drafted as the No. 52 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors.
He signed a two-way contract prior to the season with Golden State and the Santa Cruz Warriors.
Although Post has been going back-and-forth between the two teams, he has appeared in the Warriors’ last six games and has recorded a combined 58 points, 19 rebounds, and 12 assists during that stretch which includes a 20-point performance in Golden State’s 131-106 win over the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 23 and made his first career start on Wednesday night.
According to the G League, 10 players were selected by fan voting and 17 by the league for their performances so far this season. Two spots remain open and will be filled prior to the game.
Currently, the fan vote part of the roster consists of Yuki Kawamura (Memphis Hustle), Justin Champagnie (Capital City Go-Go), Jahlil Okafor (Indiana Mad Ants), Adama Sanogo (Windy City Bull)s, Skal Labissiere (Stockton Kings), Kevon Harris (College Park Skyhawks), Maozinha Pereira (Memphis Hustle), Trevelin Queen (Osceola Magic), Armando Bacot (Memphis Hustle), and Keisei Tominaga (Indiana Mad Ants).
The 17 players decided on by the G League include Moses Brown (Westchester Knicks), Josh Christopher (Sioux Falls Skyforce), Jeff Dowtin Jr. (Delaware Blue Coats), PJ Hall (Grand Rapids Gold), Elijah Harkless (Salt Lake City Stars), Isaac Jones (Stockton Kings), A.J. Lawson (Raptors 905), Isaiah Miller (Austin Spurs), Jaylen Nowell (Capital City Go-Go), Dink Pate (Mexico City Capitanes), Daeqwon Plowden (College Park Skyhawks), Quinten Post (Santa Cruz Warriors), Lester Quinones (Birmingham Squadron), DJ Steward (Memphis Hustle), TyTy Washington Jr. (Valley Suns), and Jahmir Young (Grand Rapids Gold).
The game will be on Saturday, Feb. 16 at 3:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the contest on Tubi.
