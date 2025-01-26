Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr Shares Thoughts on Boston College Alum Quinten Post's Recent Performances
Former Boston College Eagles men’s basketball forward/center Quinten Post is having a stellar rookie campaign.
After spending three seasons with the Eagles, the Amsterdam, Netherlands, native was drafted as the No. 52 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors.
Post signed a two-way contract with Golden State and has gone between the organization and the Santa Cruz Warriors this season.
Currently, Post has appeared in the Warriors’ last four games and has recorded a combined 48 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists during that stretch which includes a 20-point performance in Golden State’s 131-106 win over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.
Golden State head coach Steve Kerr has spoken about Post and his growth with the team multiple times throughout the week.
“We were planning on playing Quinten Post regardless of Loon’s illness,” said Kerr on Wednesday. “You saw we got him out there in the first half. Playing with a space big, it's a luxury and it’s something that gives us a different look. Quinten’s a really good player, you can see it. He’s tough, he knows how to play. It was a great experience for him tonight and I’m really, really excited about his growth, his development, and it’s fun to see what he can do.”
Kerr also talked about Post’s growth and how his development has been beneficial for the team as a whole.
“[It] just opens up the floor,” said Kerr on Thursday. “He picks and pops and that means the other team’s big guy has to go with him and that means that defender is not in the paint and so Steph [Curry] was the happiest guy in the building tonight with all that room to work with. The game got a lot easier for all of our guys so it was just really exciting just watching Quinten, but it goes beyond the shooting. It’s the feel… He sees and feels the game and he’s got some toughness to him too. He’s a physical 7-footer. He’s not a finesse 7-footer, he’s a real 7-footer and likes to mix it up. Really exciting to see him playing like that and getting his chance and making the most of it.”
The Warriors will host the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.
More Basketball News From Boston College Eagles On SI:
Boston College Men’s Basketball Falls Short to UNC in Overtime
Boston College Men’s Basketball Head Coach Earl Grant Talks Job Security
Boston College Men’s Basketball Falls to Virginia, Loses Fifth Consecutive Game