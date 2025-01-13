Boston College Men's Basketball at Notre Dame: Starting Lineups, Injuries, Where to Watch
The Boston College Eagles (9-7, 1-4 ACC) men’s basketball team is looking to snap its two-game losing streak as it takes on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-9, 1-4 ACC) on the road on Monday night.
The Eagles have had a challenging start to conference play this season. Boston College lost its first two ACC games, a road contest to Wake Forest 72-66 and a home contest to SMU 103-77 in December.
The team won its first conference game on New Year’s Day against Miami 78-68 and has since suffered a pair off losses to Georgia Tech 85-64 on the road and most recently Syracuse 79-71 at home on Saturday.
Notre Dame has had a similar go at it in ACC play this season. The Fighting Irish won its conference opener over Syracuse 69-64 at home and has since lost four straight to Georgia Tech 86-75 on the road, UNC 74-73 at home, NC State 66-65 on the road, and most recently No. 3 Duke 86-78 on the road on Saturday.
The Eagles are hoping to get some momentum out of this game as they get ready to face their toughest opponent of the season in No. 3 Duke on Saturday night at Conte Forum.
Where to Watch
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Starting Lineups
[These are the projected starting lineups for the two teams. This will be updated when the lineups are announced].
Boston College's Starting 5:
Notre Dame's Starting 5:
F Elijah Strong
F Kebba Njie
G Donald Hand Jr.
G Matt Allocco
G Dion Brown
F Tae Davis
G Josh Beadle
G Braeden Shrewsberry
F/C Chad Venning
G Markus Burton
Injury Updates
[This section will be updates before, during, and after the game with the latest injury updates from the two teams].
Pregame
- There are no injury updates to report at the moment.
