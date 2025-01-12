How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball at Notre Dame
The Boston College Eagles (9-7, 1-4 ACC) men’s basketball team is looking to snap its two-game losing streak as it travels to South Bend, Ind., to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-9, 1-4 ACC) on Monday night.
Both teams will enter the matchup on short rest as they both played games on Saturday.
Notre Dame is coming back home after a road loss to the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils 86-78 while Boston College hits the road after a home loss to the Syracuse Orange 79-71.
The Fighting Irish have had a streaky season so far.
After winning its first four games of the season to Stonehill, Buffalo, Georgetown, and North Dakota, the Fighting Irish have gone 3-9 in its last 12 games. Notre Dame suffered a five-game skid, then won three straight, and are now riding a four-game losing streak.
The Eagles went 6-1 to start their season which included winning the Cayman Islands Classic. Boston College recorded wins over The Citadel, Temple, Loyola Maryland, Old Dominion, Missouri State, and Boise State in that stretch and has struggled since then. The team has gone 3-6 in its last nine games.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
Who: Boston College Eagles and Notre Dame Fighting Irish
When: Monday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Ind.
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish suffered a road loss to the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils 86-78 on Saturday afternoon.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a home loss to the Syracuse Orange 79-71 on Saturday evening.
Last Meeting: The last time these two programs met was on Jan. 27, 2024. Boston College defeated Notre Dame 61-58 in South Bend.
