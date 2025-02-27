Boston College Men's Basketball at Stanford: Lineups, Score Updates, Streaming Info
The Boston College Eagles (12-15, 4-12 ACC) men’s basketball team is looking to continue its winning streak as it travels to Stanford, Calif., to take on the Stanford Cardinal (17-10, 9-7 ACC) on Wednesday night.
Last week, Boston College snapped a four-game losing streak with a 54-36 win over the Virginia Tech Hokies and rolled that momentum into Conte Forum on Saturday, defeating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 69-54.
The Cardinal, on the other hand, is looking to start a streak to end the regular season strong. Over the weekend, Stanford snapped a two-game skid with a 66-61 win over the Cal Golden Bears, however has lost four of its last six games.
The contest marks one of two straight games on the West Coast for the Eagles. They will also play at Cal on Saturday night.
Below is all the information for the matchup including starting lineups, score updates, and where to watch the game.
Starting Lineups
Boston College's Starting 5:
Stanford's Starting 5:
G Roger McFarlane
G Jaylen Blakes
G Donald Hand Jr.
G Oziyah Sellers
G Dion Brown
G Ryan Agarwal
G Chas Kelley III
F Donavin Young
F/C Chad Venning
F Maxime Raynaud
Score Updates
[This section will be updated throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
1st
- 15:29- Stanford holds a slight lead over Boston College 7-6 at the first media timeout. Although the Eagles are keeping it close, they have turned the ball over four times in the first four minutes of the contest.
Pregame
- Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET.
How to Watch
Who: Boston College Eagles and Stanford Cardinal
When: Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. ET
Where: Maples Pavilion, Stanford, Calif.
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Stanford: The Cardinal recorded a home win over the Cal Golden Bears 66-61 on Saturday.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 69-54 at home on Saturday afternoon.