Boston College Men’s Basketball at UNC: Starting Lineups, Injuries, TV Info
The Boston College Eagles (9-10, 1-7 ACC) men’s basketball team is looking to get back in the win column as it travels to Chapel Hill, N.C., to take on the UNC Tar Heels (12-8, 5-3 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.
Both teams are looking to snap skids.
The Tar Heels are riding a two-game losing streak with losses to Stanford and Wake Forest by a combined two points.
On the other hand, the Eagles are riding a five-game losing streak with defeats to Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Notre Dame, No. 2 Duke, and Virginia.
On top of trying to snap their skid, the Eagles are also looking to secure its first road win of the season. Right now, Boston College is 0-4.
As for the conference standings, UNC is currently sitting at No. 7 while Boston College is No. 17, slightly ahead of Miami.
This is the 30th meeting between the two programs. UNC leads the all-time series 23-6.
Tipoff is set for 2:15 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
TV: The CW
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Starting Lineups
Boston College’s Starting 5:
UNC’s Starting 5:
G Roger McFarlane
G Elliot Cadeau
G Donald Hand Jr.
G Seth Trimble
G Dion Brown
G RJ Davis
G Josh Beadle
F Ven-Allen Lubin
F/C Chad Venning
G Ian Jackson
Injury Updates
[This section will be updated throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].
Pregame
- Boston College will be without Strong on Saturday, however did travel with the team.
- Eagles forwards Elijah Strong (illness) and Kany Tchanda (concussion protocol) missed Boston College’s game against Virginia. Their statuses for today’s game have yet to be announced.
