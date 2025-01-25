BC Bulletin

Boston College Men’s Basketball at UNC: Starting Lineups, Injuries, TV Info

The Eagles look to snap their five-game skid against the Tar Heels.

Jan 20, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Donald Hand Jr. (13) shoots the ball over North Carolina Tar Heels forward Harrison Ingram (55) during the first half at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The Boston College Eagles (9-10, 1-7 ACC) men’s basketball team is looking to get back in the win column as it travels to Chapel Hill, N.C., to take on the UNC Tar Heels (12-8, 5-3 ACC) on Saturday afternoon. 

Both teams are looking to snap skids. 

The Tar Heels are riding a two-game losing streak with losses to Stanford and Wake Forest by a combined two points. 

On the other hand, the Eagles are riding a five-game losing streak with defeats to Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Notre Dame, No. 2 Duke, and Virginia. 

On top of trying to snap their skid, the Eagles are also looking to secure its first road win of the season. Right now, Boston College is 0-4.

As for the conference standings, UNC is currently sitting at No. 7 while Boston College is No. 17, slightly ahead of Miami. 

This is the 30th meeting between the two programs. UNC leads the all-time series 23-6. 

Tipoff is set for 2:15 p.m. ET. 

Where to Watch

TV: The CW

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Starting Lineups

Boston College’s Starting 5:

UNC’s Starting 5:

G Roger McFarlane

G Elliot Cadeau

G Donald Hand Jr.

G Seth Trimble

G Dion Brown

G RJ Davis

G Josh Beadle

F Ven-Allen Lubin

F/C Chad Venning

G Ian Jackson

Injury Updates

[This section will be updated throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].

Pregame

  • Boston College will be without Strong on Saturday, however did travel with the team.
  • Eagles forwards Elijah Strong (illness) and Kany Tchanda (concussion protocol) missed Boston College’s game against Virginia. Their statuses for today’s game have yet to be announced.

