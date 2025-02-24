Boston College Men’s Basketball Guard Wins ACC Co-Player of the Week
Boston College men’s basketball guard Donald Hand Jr., has been named this week’s ACC Co-Player of the Week.
The sophomore earned the achievement for his performances in last week’s slate of games.
Hand Jr., averaged 18.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and one assist in Boston College’s pair of wins over Virginia Tech 54-36 and Georgia Tech 69-54.
This is the third time this season that Hand Jr., has won the Player of the Week award. He also earned the honor on Feb. 3 for his career-high 31 points in Boston College’s 77-76 win over Florida State on Feb. 1 and on Dec. 30, 2024, for his performance in Boston College’s 78-70 win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Dec. 28.
According to Boston College Athletics, Hand Jr., is the second player in program history to win the award three times in the same season, joining Jared Dudley.
So far this season, the Virginia Beach, Va., native has averaged 33.2 minutes, 16.6 points, and 6.3 rebounds per game, all team highs, as well as 34 assists, 17 steals, and five blocks.
He is the only Eagle to earn a weekly award from the ACC this season.
Hand Jr., joins Duke guard/forward Cooper Flagg in winning ACC awards this week. Flagg was named Co-Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week.
Up next, Boston College has a two-game West Coast trip that begins with a midweek matchup at Stanford on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on ACC Network.