Boston College Men’s Basketball Guard Earns Conference Honor

The sophomore won his second weekly ACC award of the season.

Boston College men’s basketball guard Donald Hand Jr., has been named ACC Co-Player of the Week. 

The sophomore earned the weekly honor for his performance in the Eagles 77-76 win over Florida State on Saturday afternoon.

In the contest, Hand Jr., tallied a career-high 31 points and nine rebounds.

A majority of his points came from behind the arc as he went 6-of-11 from three-point range, one more than the entire team combined (5-of-16). 

The Virginia Beach, Va., native has had a breakout season with the Eagles. Currently, he averages 15.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game which both lead the team. He has also recorded 27 assists, 15 steals, and four blocks. 

This is the second time this season that he has won the award. He was also named ACC Player of the Week on Dec. 30, 2024, for his performance in Boston College’s 78-70 win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Dec. 28.

In that performance, he tallied 29 points, 10 rebounds, one assist, and one steal. His 29 points were a career-high prior to Saturday.

Hand Jr., joins Duke guard/forward Cooper Flagg (Co-Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week) in earning ACC honors. 

Boston College will host the Louisville Cardinals on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

Kim Rankin
