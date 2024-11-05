Boston College Men’s Basketball’s Donald Hand, Chad Venning Talk Team Chemistry
In its quest to improve from the 2023-24 season, the Boston College men’s basketball team recorded its first win of the new season 69-60 over The Citadel Bulldogs on Monday night.
The team has multiple new faces on the roster as it only retained seven players from the previous year and added eight newcomers.
Boston College picked up four veteran players out of the transfer portal in guards Dion Brown (UMBC), Roger McFarlane (Southeastern Louisiana), and Josh Beadle (Clemson) as well as forward/center Chad Venning (St. Bonaventure).
The program also added four freshmen to the roster, forward Kany Tchanda and guards Luka Toews, Nick Petronio, Will Eggemeier.
Guard Donald Hand Jr., and forward/center Chad Venning spoke about the team chemistry with all the new additions and how it felt on the court on Monday night.
“The chemistry felt great,” said Hand Jr. “We’ve been practicing since like June 4 or something, so to get out there against another opponent with fans in the stands, it felt great.”
Venning agreed and credited the team’s chemistry to how the players practice.
“Definitely felt great,” said Venning. “We go neck and neck in practice like we really go after each other so that chemistry is definitely there.”
The Eagles will look to go 2-0 on the season on Friday night as they travel to Annapolis, Md., to take on VCU in the Veterans Classic. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET.
