2025 4-Star Small Forward Names Boston College in Final Four
Class of 2025 4-star Isaiah Sealy officially named his final four schools this week, including Boston College as one of his potential destinations.
The 6-foot-7, 185 lb. small forward, hailing from Springdale, Arkansas, is the first ranked player in the state and the 15th ranked at his position in the nation.
Saint Louis, Ole Miss and Arkansas are the other three teams in Sealy's final four, but he holds offers from over ten division one programs in total. He received his offer to Boston College less than a week ago on October 25, so clearly his time in Chestnut Hill made quite the impression.
As of now, the Eagles have the 50th ranked recruiting class in the nation for 2025, including just three commitments thus far.
6-foot-10, 205 lb. center Jack Bailey committed to Boston College in July and was joined by 6-foot-6, 175 lb. guard Akbar Waheed and 6-foot-3, 175 lb. guard Caleb Steger who also committed this summer.
Boston College finished last season 20-16 overall and 8-12 in the ACC, but managed to win two games in the conference tournament, defeating 14th seeded Miami and sixth seeded Clemson en route to quarterfinal berth.
Take a look at Sealy's highlights here.