Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Florida State: Starting Lineups, Injuries, Streaming Info
The Boston College Eagles (9-11, 1-8 ACC) men’s basketball team is looking to snap its six-game losing steak as it hosts the Florida State Seminoles (13-8, 4-6 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.
After boasting a 6-1 record in the first seven games of the season, Boston College has struggled in its last 13 games, going 3-10 in that stretch.
Currently, the Eagles’ skid includes defeats to Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Notre Dame, No. 2 Duke, Virginia, and most recently an overtime loss to UNC last Saturday.
On the other hand, Florida State has had an improved season, however is also riding a losing streak heading into the matchup.
The Seminoles will attempt to break its three-game skid with losses to Cal, Stanford, and most recently Virginia Tech on Wednesday night.
In the ACC, Florida State is currently sitting at No. 10 in the standings while Boston College is No. 17, only in front of Miami.
Below is all the information for the game, including how to watch, starting lineups, and injury updates.
Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Projected Starting Lineups
Boston College’s Starting 5:
Florida State’s Starting 5:
G Roger McFarlane
G Jamir Watkins
G Dion Brown
G Daquan Davis
G Donald Hand Jr.
F Taylor Bol Bowen
G Josh Beadle
F Malique Ewin
F/C Chad Venning
G Justin Thomas
Injury Updates
[This section will be updated throughout the game with the latest injury updates. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].
Pregame
- Eagles starting forward Elijah Strong missed Boston College’s game against UNC last weekend with an illness. His status for today has yet to be announced.
