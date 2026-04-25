Boston College Men's Basketball Signs International Guard From UConn
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Boston College men’s basketball’s newest transfer addition, which CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein announced the report of on Saturday morning, is a familiar face to first-year head coach Luke Murray.
That player is former UConn guard Jacob Furphy, who only made 14 appearances for the Huskies as a freshman last season, logging 35 total minutes.
Originally from Tasmania, an island off the coast of Melbourne, Australia, the 6-foot-6-inch, 205-pound Furphy prepped at the NBA Global Academy in Canberra, Australia before coming to the U.S. to play collegiately.
He additionally brings experience on the international stage to Chestnut Hill, Mass., as Furphy recently made his senior team debut for Australia at the 2025 Asia Cup qualifiers, in which he saw time in four wins over Thailand (twice), Korea, and Indonesia. He averaged 3.3 points per game, along with 1.8 rebounds.
At the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup, Furphy guided the Emus to a 4-3 overall record and sixth-place finish, leading the competition with 34.4 minutes logged per game. On average, he dropped 16.7 PPG, 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.1 steals.
Furphy generated similar numbers on average (16.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists) in the FIBA U18 Asia Cup, helping Australia win gold.
He is officially the seventh transfer addition to Murray’s roster and the eighth incoming player overall.
2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Additions:
- Zak Smrekar - Guard - 6'7', 195 lbs. - Incoming Freshman (class of '26 commit) - Last Program: Krka Novo Mesto (Slovenia)
- Money Williams - Guard - 6'4", 211 lbs. - Senior - Last Program: Montana
- JB Frankel - Guard - 6'3" - Senior - Last Program: Northeastern
- Ernest Shelton - Guard - 6'5", 180 lbs. - Senior - Last Program: Merrimack
- Colby Duggan - Forward - 6'7", 22 lbs. - Senior - Last Program: Charleston
- Brandon Benjamin - Forward - 6'8", 235 lbs. - Sophomore - Last Program: Fairfield
- Luke Hunger - Forward - 6'10", 250 lbs. - Graduate Student - Last Program: George Washington
- Jacob Furphy - Guard - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Sophomore - Last Program: UConn
2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Transfer Portal Departures:
- Akbar Waheed III - Guard - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman
- Luka Toews - Guard - 6'1", 190 lbs. - Sophomore
- Boden Kapke - Forward/Center - 6'11'', 255 lbs. - Junior
- Fred Payne - Guard - 6'2, 185 lbs. - Redshirt Sophomore
- Donald Hand Jr. - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Redshirt Junior
- Jayden Hastings - Forward - 6'9", 240 lbs. - Redshirt Junior
- Caleb Steger - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Freshman
- Kany Tchanda - Forward - 6'9", 200 lbs. - Sophomore
- Marko Radunovic - Guard/Forward - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman
- Jason Asemota - Forward - 6'8", 205 lbs. - Sophomore
- Nick Petronio - Guard - 6'3", 195 lbs. - Redshirt Freshman
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Graham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College and subsequently joined Boston College On SI. He previously served as an editor for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as Sports Editor from 2022-23. Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He was also a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.Follow graham_dietz