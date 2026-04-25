Boston College Men's Basketball Signs International Guard From UConn

Boston College men’s basketball’s newest transfer addition, which CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein announced the report of on Saturday morning, is a familiar face to first-year head coach Luke Murray.

That player is former UConn guard Jacob Furphy, who only made 14 appearances for the Huskies as a freshman last season, logging 35 total minutes.

Source: UConn transfer Jacob Furphy has committed to Boston College. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 25, 2026

Originally from Tasmania, an island off the coast of Melbourne, Australia, the 6-foot-6-inch, 205-pound Furphy prepped at the NBA Global Academy in Canberra, Australia before coming to the U.S. to play collegiately.

He additionally brings experience on the international stage to Chestnut Hill, Mass., as Furphy recently made his senior team debut for Australia at the 2025 Asia Cup qualifiers, in which he saw time in four wins over Thailand (twice), Korea, and Indonesia. He averaged 3.3 points per game, along with 1.8 rebounds.

At the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup, Furphy guided the Emus to a 4-3 overall record and sixth-place finish, leading the competition with 34.4 minutes logged per game. On average, he dropped 16.7 PPG, 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.1 steals.

Furphy generated similar numbers on average (16.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists) in the FIBA U18 Asia Cup, helping Australia win gold.

He is officially the seventh transfer addition to Murray’s roster and the eighth incoming player overall.

2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Additions:

2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Transfer Portal Departures:

Akbar Waheed III - Guard - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman Luka Toews - Guard - 6'1", 190 lbs. - Sophomore Boden Kapke - Forward/Center - 6'11'', 255 lbs. - Junior Fred Payne - Guard - 6'2, 185 lbs. - Redshirt Sophomore Donald Hand Jr. - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Redshirt Junior Jayden Hastings - Forward - 6'9", 240 lbs. - Redshirt Junior Caleb Steger - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Freshman Kany Tchanda - Forward - 6'9", 200 lbs. - Sophomore Marko Radunovic - Guard/Forward - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman Jason Asemota - Forward - 6'8", 205 lbs. - Sophomore Nick Petronio - Guard - 6'3", 195 lbs. - Redshirt Freshman

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