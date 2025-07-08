Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Star Joins Basketball Team
Boston College women’s lacrosse attacker Emma LoPinto is adding to her collegiate resume.
LoPinto has joined the women’s basketball team, the program announced in an official press release on Tuesday afternoon.
"Emma is a fiery competitor and a proven winner who brings a championship mindset to our program," said head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee in the press release. “Coming from Boston College's national title lacrosse team, she knows what it takes to win at the highest level. Her toughness, leadership, and relentless energy will elevate everyone around her."
After transferring from Florida, the Manhasset, N.Y., native played two seasons for Boston College’s women’s lacrosse, including on the 2024 national championship team, where she boasted 136 goals and 63 assists for 199 points.
In 2025, she notched a career-best 78 goals and 35 assists for 113 points in 22 games. She helped the Eagles to an eighth consecutive Final Four appearance where they lost to Northwestern in the semifinals 12-11.
The campaign marked her first 100-point season of her collegiate career.
LoPinto played basketball in high school at Manhasset High School where she recorded over 1,000 career points, was named Conference Player of the Year during her junior season, helped her team to a pair of conference championships, and was a two-time All-County selection as well as made All-Conference and All-Tournament teams.
She joins a women’s basketball program that went 16-18 overall last season which included 6-12 mark in ACC play, made an appearance in the ACC Tournament, and played in the WBIT.