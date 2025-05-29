Grading Boston College Men's Basketball's Home and Away Conference Schedule
The Boston College men’s basketball program released its slate of home and away conference matchups for the upcoming 2025-26 season on Wednesday.
The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced plans to shift to an 18-game conference schedule earlier this month, with league play starting in December and running until the first Saturday of March.
Each ACC team is paired up with one primary partner and one variable partner, and that team is scheduled to play both a home and away matchup with both partners. The variable partner is determined each season, while BC’s primary partner is Notre Dame.
Teams will then play one game, home or away, against 14 of the remaining 15 ACC teams annually.
The Eagles are variable partners with Miami for 2025-26 and will not play North Carolina in the regular season.
Here is a breakdown of BC’s conference matchups for the upcoming year and a grade for each one.
Home games (in alphabetical order):
California
Miami
North Carolina State
Notre Dame
Pittsburgh
Stanford
Syracuse
Virginia
Wake Forest
Breakdown: For those teeming with excitement to watch BC Eagles basketball this season in Conte Forum, the program’s 2025-26 home schedule is not the most exceptional. The Eagles are fortunate to be linked with the Hurricanes as variable partners. Miami historically does well in conference play and made deep runs in the 2022 and 2023 editions of March Madness, advancing to the Final Four in the latter, which is something to look forward to. But not hosting Duke or UNC at all this year is a detriment to the students who typically show up in energetic fashion to those types of outings—games which often feature legit NBA prospects, such as projected No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg last season.
Hosting NC State, Syracuse, and Virginia compensate for the lack of top-tier, blue-blood competition which, for the past few seasons and beyond that, arrived in Chestnut Hill on an annual basis. But none of the four ACC teams which made an appearance in the 2025 NCAA Tournament—Duke, Clemson, Louisville, and UNC—are coming to the Heights, and that almost serves as a punishment.
The advantage of BC’s home slate is that it won’t have to make a cross-country trek to either Stanford or Cal, which is still a mind-boggling fact regarding the next era of “ACC” play.
Quality home wins also contribute to recruiting, and without competition which can make BC standout, the program is inevitably more unnoticed.
Grade: C+
Away games (in alphabetical order):
Clemson
Duke
Georgia Tech
Florida State
Louisville
Miami
Notre Dame
SMU
Virginia Tech
Breakdown: The Eagles’ road slate fares much better competition-wise, but the disadvantage is that the program’s toughest matchups will be on the road. Clemson, Duke, FSU, Louisville, and Miami are not walk-in-the-park-esque matchups, and having fans present to support the team is always a foremost priority. This will be an issue for BC head coach Earl Grant, who is already on the hot seat coming off a 4-16 conference record in 2024-25—second-to-last in the conference.
The only game not on the “Atlantic Coast” is at SMU, and Dallas is not as far of a trip as Berkeley or Stanford, which is a positive. Still, as far as road schedules go, the Eagles face a tall task with all of their opponents on the trail outside of Massachusetts.
BC’s home and away contests against Notre Dame will be a big point of emphasis during the season, as the Eagles-Fighting Irish rivalry stems from the University’s Catholic roots and is labeled “The Holy War” when they arise, whether it’s in football, basketball, or hockey.
Grade: B