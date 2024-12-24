How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Fairleigh Dickinson
The Boston College Eagles (7-5, 0-2 ACC) men’s basketball team plays the final non-conference game on its slate on Saturday afternoon against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4–10).
The Knights have had a rough start to their season. Fairleigh Dickinson has tallied just four wins in its first 14 games with victories over Purchase College, Manhattan College, Vermont State Randolph, and Lehman as well as lost to Miami, Creighton, Nebraska, Army, St. Peter’s, Fairfield, Fordham, Villanova, LaSalle, and Minnesota.
Fairleigh Dickinson is winless (0-9) in road games this season and will be riding a three-game losing streak heading into the matchup.
Boston College has had an up-and-down start to the young season. After going 6-1 in their first seven games which included winning the Cayman Islands Classic, the Eagles had a three-game skid with losses to Dartmouth, South Carolina, and Wake Forest.
Since then, Boston College has split its games defeating Stonehill 73-69 and losing to conference opponent SMU 103-77.
This will be the first meeting between the two programs.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Fairleigh Dickinson:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Fairleigh Dickinson Knights
When: Saturday, Dec. 28 at 4 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Fairleigh Dickinson: The Knights suffered a road loss to Minnesota 74-60 on Saturday.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a home loss to the SMU Mustangs 103-77 on Saturday.
