Ryan Leonard Records Goal in U.S. National Junior Team’s Pre-Tournament Win Over Finland
The U.S. National Junior Team finished its slate of pre-tournament games for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship on Monday evening with a 5-2 win over Finland.
Team USA’s success was highlighted by multiple Boston College Eagles men’s hockey players.
Eagles forward Ryan Leonard put Team USA in front 1-0 with a goal at the 14:54 mark of the opening frame, the first by either team. The score was assisted by fellow teammates Gabe Perreault and James Hagens.
The goal marked Leonard’s third of the pre-tournament games. He also scored a pair in the team’s 6-2 win over Slovakia on Saturday night.
Team USA had an explosive second period which secured the victory for it. The team saw goals from Saginaw (OHL) forward Joe Willis at 5:25, Denver defenseman Zeev Buium at 8:13, a power-play goal by St. Cloud State forward Austin Burnevik at 10:38, and Erie (OHL) forward Carey Terrance at 18:37.
Although the pair did not score, Perreault and Hagens played a big part in Team USA’s victory. In total, the pair tallied three assists apiece to help lift the U.S. past Finland.
The trio of Eagles are just half of the Boston College players competing in the event. Forward Teddy Stiga and defensemen Aram Minnetian and Drew Fortescue are also participating.
Team USA will start its run in the World Juniors on Thursday as it takes on Germany at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Puck drop is set for 2:30 p.m. ET on NHL Network.
