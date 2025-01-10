Preview: Boston College Men’s Basketball Looks For Second ACC Win of Season Against Syracuse
The Boston College Eagles (9-6, 1-3 ACC) men’s basketball team is looking to get back in the win column on Saturday afternoon as it hosts the Syracuse Orange (7-8, 1-3 ACC) for a conference clash.
Both programs are hoping to secure their second ACC win of the season.
Boston College started the season 6-1 and won the Cayman Islands Classic as it defeated The Citadel, Temple, Loyola Maryland, Old Dominion, Missouri State, and Boise State. During the stretch, the team’s sole class came at the hands of VCU in the second game of the season.
In their last eight games, however, the Eagles have gone 3-5 with wins to Stonehill, Fairleigh Dickinson, and Miami as well as losses to Dartmouth, South Carolina, Wake Forest, SMU, and Georgia Tech.
Syracuse has had a similar start to its season.
After winning its first three games of the season over Le Moyne, Colgate, and Youngstown State, the Orange has gone 4-8 in its last 12 games. Syracuse’s only conference win came in its last game played, a 62-55 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Tuesday night.
This will be the 86th matchup between the two programs. Syracuse leads the all-time series 58-27.
Broadcast Info
TV- The CW
Radio- WEEI 850 AM
Standings
Nationally- Neither team is ranked in the AP Top 25. Also, neither team received a vote this week.
Conference- In the ACC, Boston College is currently No. 12 while Syracuse is No. 16.
Season Leaders
Boston College
Points- Donald Hand Jr. (14.3 per game)
Rebounds- Donald Hand Jr. (7.3 per game)
Assists- Chas Kelley III (38)
Steals- Donald Hand Jr., and Roger McFarlane (12)
Blocks- Chad Venning (22)
Syracuse
Points- J.J. Starling (19.0 per game)
Rebounds- Donnie Freeman (7.9 per game)
Assists- Jaquan Carlos (67)
Steals- Jaquan Carlos (16)
Blocks- Chris Bell and Eddie Lampkin Jr. (8)
