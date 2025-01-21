Preview: Boston College Men’s Basketball Looks to Snap Four-Game Skid at Virginia
The Boston College Eagles (9-9, 1-6 ACC) men’s basketball team is looking to snap its four-game losing streak as it travels to Charlottesville, Va., to take on the Virginia Cavaliers (8-10, 1-6 ACC) on Tuesday night.
Both teams have had similar seasons leading up to the matchup.
In the first seven games of the season, Virginia put up a 5-2 record with wins over Campbell, Coppin State, Villanova, Manhattan College, and Holy Cross as well as losses to a pair of ranked opponents in No. 6 Tennessee and No. 20 St. John’s.
After that, the Cavaliers have gone 3-8 in their last 11 games.
Virginia is currently riding a five-game losing streak.
Boston College tallied a 6-1 record in its first seven games of the season and have since gone 3-8 in its last 11 games.
On top of trying to snap its skid, Boston College is also looking to avoid dropping under .500 for the first time this season.
Broadcast Info
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Standings
Conference: Currently, Boston College is ranked No. 16 in the ACC while Virginia is ranked No. 17.
KenPom: In KenPom, the Eagles are No. 203 which is the lowest in the conference and the Cavaliers are No. 133 which is 15th in the conference.
Nationally: Neither team is ranked in the AP Top 25 and did not receive a vote in this week’s rankings. Two ACC teams are in the rankings, Duke at No. 2 and Louisville at No. 25.
Season Leaders
Boston College:
Points- Donald Hand Jr. (14.7)
Rebounds- Donald Hand Jr. (6.8)
Assists- Chas Kelley III (40)
Steals- Roger McFarlane (14)
Blocks- Chad Venning (27)
Virginia:
Points- Elijah Saunders (12.1)
Rebounds- Elijah Saunders (5.4)
Assists- Andrew Rohde (60)
Steals- Andrew Rohde (21)
Blocks- Blake Buchanan (21)
