Report: Boston College Men's Basketball to Play Exhibition Game Against UConn

The Eagles and Huskies will square off in an exhibition game at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., in the fall.

Kim Rankin

Feb 5, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Donald Hand Jr. (13) passes the ball past Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) during the second half at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
The Boston College Eagles men’s basketball team continues to add pieces to its upcoming season. 

The latest addition for the team’s 2025-26 campaign is an exhibition game. 

According to a report from college basketball insider for CBS Sports Jon Rothstein, the Eagles will take on the UConn Huskies for an exhibition game at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., on Oct. 13. 

Rothstein shared the breaking news via social media on Wednesday morning. 

“Source: UConn will play Boston College in an Exhibition Game at Mohegan Sun on October 13th,” said Rothstein via X. 

The last time these two programs squared off against each other was Nov. 21, 2013, in New York. UConn, who was ranked No. 18 in the nation at the time, narrowly beat Boston College 72-70. The game was a part of the 2K Sports Classic benefiting Wounded Warrior Project at Madison Square Garden in  NYC. 

The news is also just one of two local headlines for college basketball this upcoming season. Rothstein reported on Tuesday night that UConn and BYU are finishing a deal to play at TD Garden in Boston in November. 

So far this offseason, multiple games have been announced for the Eagles’ season. 

Boston College will take on UMass on Dec. 10 at MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass., in the 2025 MGM Springfield Basketball Hall of Fame Classic. The team will also compete in one of the fields for the Charleston Classic alongside Davidson, Tulane, and Utah State on Nov. 21 & 23 at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C. 

The full schedule and times for the Eagles’ 2025-26 season will be announced at a later date.

Kim Rankin
