Boston College Men's Basketball Has a Shooting Problem: The Rundown
BC Men's Basketball has started its 2025-26 campaign ice cold from the floor and from long range.
The Eagles opened their season with an 83-78 loss on the road against Florida Atlantic. On paper, the Eagles shot decently from three-point range, going 10/28 for 35.7%. Transfer forward Boden Kapke made three three-pointers off the bench.
While the Eagles had their best three-point shooting performance of the early season against FAU, it was free throw shooting which crippled them. BC shot just 12/24 from the line and star player Donald Hand Jr. shot 6/13.
Even in their 76-47 blowout win over The Citadel, the Eagles struggled to get deep shots to go. They shot just 5/28 from long range and just over 60% (17/28) from the line.
In its upset loss on Tuesday night against Central Connecticut State, BC again shied away from attacking the rim, tallying a 7/34 mark on three pointers. The Eagles shot just nine free throws on the night. Hand Jr. attempted 12 total threes, making just one.
BC head coach Earl Grant weighed on the team's shooting performance after the game: "We probably took four or five more than we needed to take. With the way our team have shown that they can shoot it, 34 isn't a bad number. If you make eight or nine out of 34, that's a good number."
That would've been the worst in the country last season:
BC will need to fix its shooting woes heading into a more challenging part of the schedule.
Here is The Rundown, your daily stop for the latest Boston College athletics news, for Friday, Nov. 14.
Friday's Schedule:
Volleyball: vs. NC State, 7:00 p.m. ET | Live Stats | Preview
Men's Hockey: vs. No. 13 UMass, 7:00 p.m. ET | Watch | Live Stats
Women's Hockey: at Boston University | Watch | Live Stats | Preview
Thursday's Results:
Women's Hockey: Boston College 5, Boston University 2
Did You Notice?
BC Football head coach Bill O'Brien named Dylan Lonergan his starting quarterback for this weekend's ACC matchup against No. 14 Georgia Tech. Lonergan started the first six games of the season.
BC Women's Basketball point guard Athena Tomlinson ranks second in the nation and first in the ACC in total assists so far this season. The Eagles dropped their opening game of the season against Holy Cross but have responded with a three-game win streak with victories over UNH, UMass Lowell, and Rider.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
[Jimmy Fitzpatrick is] “the greatest athlete Boston College has ever had. I doubt that any has ever done more for his college in athletics than Fitzy has done for Boston College.”
- Frank Cavanaugh
