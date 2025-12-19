4-Star Boston College RB Target Nearing Decision

The 2027 recruiting trail has truly begun to heat up for the Eagles as this week, Boston College has not only extended five new scholarship offers, but now could be closing in on landing an extremely highly touted prospect.

4-Star running back Xavier Bala from St. Anthony's High School in Long Island City, New York officially announced his commitment date this week, and, per a report from Rivals, is considering making his pledge to the Eagles.

2027 4-star RB Xavier Bala will announce his commitment on January 10⌛



Rivals’ @SWiltfong_ has the latest…



Intel: https://t.co/su8FS3T3gF pic.twitter.com/I6d51OEvCT — Rivals (@Rivals) December 19, 2025

The 4-Star back will make his announcement after the annual Navy All-American game on January 10, a game he will participate in alongside current Eagles commit, Wesley Winn. Standing at 6-foot, 215 lbs., Bala is an impressive prospect, ranked as the No. 30 player at his position in the nation, and the No. 2 player in New York, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.

As a junior for St. Anthony's he ran the ball 255 times for 1,312 yards with 24 touchdowns-- an average of over five yards per carry. Bala helped lead the Friars to a 7-5 record with a berth in the state semifinal.

While the Eagles' chances at landing the highly touted prospect may be slim, considering Ohio State and Nebraska also being finalists, he was in Chestnut Hill for an official visit in October of this year. Bala posed for a photo alongside Boston College running backs coach Savon Huggins, and said in his post that he felt like family while he was on campus.

He has also made stops at his other finalists this fall, most recently Virginia on November 29.

Bala is a high ceiling back that has shown the ability to not only fight for tough yardage inside, but also break off long runs that show off his speed and athleticism. He would be an excellent fit for an Eagles offense that has struggled to find consistency in the run game, and on offense as a whole.

As of now, Boston College holds four commitments in the 2027 recruiting class, none of which are running backs. If O'Brien and the Eagles staff could land a player such as Bala, it could serve as a massive boost to the class overall, and would also bring an extremely talented player to Chestnut Hill.

2027 Boston College Commits

ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025) S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024) ATH Zahir Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Milton, Mass. (Committed 10/02/2025) DL Xzavier Whittington, 6-foot-3, 300 lbs. - Aberdeen, Maryland (Committed 12/04/2025)

