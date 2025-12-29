Bills Lineman Accuses Eagles’ Jalen Carter of Hitting Him in the Eye on Purpose
The Bills lost a heartbreaker at home to the Eagles, 13-12, on Sunday after Josh Allen couldn't hit a wide open receiver in the end zone on a two-point conversion attempt with five seconds left in the fourth quarter.
While Allen was rightfully bummed out about his late-game failure, one of his teammates was angry after the contest with one of the Eagles' star players who was seen delivering a dangerous blow to his eye that could have led to a serious injury.
Bills right tackle Spencer Brown had to briefly leave the game after Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter hit him in the eye while trying to break into Buffalo's backfield.
Here's that painful moment:
Carter clearly got his right thumb inside Brown's helmet and hit him in his eye. After the game Brown said his eyesight was still hazy and that he would have to see the team's doctor to make sure nothing serious was wrong.
Brown explained what happened on the play and added that he thought Carter did it on purpose.
"I took a strong right hook to my eyeball," Brown said when asked why he briefly left the game.
Then when asked if he thought it was accidental, Brown said: "I don’t think so but it was coming, I guess."
That moment from the game led to a heated situation in the tunnel when both teams were making their way back to their locker rooms after the final whistle.
It was a tough day for Brown and the Bills as their loss led to the Patriots clinching their first AFC East title since 2019.
Buffalo is now 11-5 and in the seventh spot in the AFC playoff race. They will host the Dolphins on Sunday in what could very likely be the last game ever played at Highmark Stadium.
Hopefully Brown's vision is back to 100 percent by then.