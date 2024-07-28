2024 Boston College Eagles Football Position Preview: Tight Ends
The Boston College Eagles tight end room is going to be a lot smaller than it was in 2023.
The Eagles lost five players at the position in Andrew Landry, George Takacs (eligibility), Charlie Gordinier (transfer portal, Sacred Heart), Hans Lills (transfer portal, Eastern Michigan), and Tommy Birmingham.
The team retained Jeremiah Franklin, who appeared in every game last season and also made seven starts as well as redshirts Holden Symonds and Matt Ragan.
Boston College also picked up one addition out of the transfer portal in graduate Kamari Morales, who is familiar with the conference as he played five seasons at UNC.
Projected Depth Chart:
Jeremiah Franklin
Kamari Morales
Matt Ragan
Holden Symonds
Jeremiah Franklin
Junior | 6’3” 248 lbs | Walkersville, Md.
Franklin is entering his third season with the Eagles. During his two seasons in Chestnut Hill, he has appeared in 22 games which includes nine starts and tallied 17 receptions for 193 yards and one touchdown. Franklin was a three-star recruit from the class of 2022 and ranked No. 796 nationally, No. 41 in tight ends, and No. 19 in the state of Md., according to 247Sports Composite.
Kamari Morales
Graduate | 6’3” 249 lbs | Buck Lake, Fla.
Morales is entering his first season with the Eagles after transferring from UNC in between the regular and bowl season. During his five seasons with the Tar Heels, he tallied 67 receptions for 761 yards and ten touchdowns. Morales was a three-star recruit from the class of 2019 and ranked No. 980 nationally, No. 26 in tight ends, and No. 133 in the state of Fla., according to 247Sports. He is also rated as a three-star transfer, No. 326 overall and No. 30 in tight ends.
Matt Ragan
Redshirt Sophomore | 6’5” 246 lbs | Westboro, Mass.
Ragan is entering his third season with the Eagles. During his time at Chestnut Hill, he has appeared in one game, but has not recoded a reception. He redshirted in 2022. Ragan was a three-star recruit from the class of 2022 and ranked No. 444 nationally, No. 22 in tight ends, and No. 3 in the state of Mass., according to 247Sports. He is a product of Lawrence Academy in Groton, Mass.
Holden Symonds
Redshirt Freshman | 6’6” 254 lbs | Melrose, Mass.
Symonds is entering his second season with the Eagles after not appearing in a game and redshirting last year. Symonds was a three-star recruit from the class of 2023 and ranked No. 1,396 nationally, No. 121 in athletes, and No. 12 in the state of Mass., according to 247Sports Composite. He is a product of The Governors Academy in Melrose, Mass.
