2024 Boston College Football Early Opponent Preview, Week 3: Missouri
It Just Means More.
That is the motto for the Southeastern Conference and it holds true when the Boston College Eagles football team travels to Columbia, Mo., to take on the Missouri Tigers in Week 3 of the 2024 season.
Although the teams don’t meet often, both are looking to get off to a hot start and record quality wins for the inaugural 12-team playoff that will start this upcoming season.
Let’s take a look at the upcoming matchup.
Offense
Missouri has quietly become a threat out of the SEC, finishing with an 11-2 record in 2023, its best since joining the conference. Led by quarterback Brady Cook, the rising senior went 244-of-367 for 3,317 yards, 21 touchdowns, and five interceptions in his junior campaign.
The Tigers have a hole to fill at running back as the team lost its top back Cody Schrader in the draft this year. However, the team will retain its top wide receiver from the previous season in Luther Burden III. Burden 86 receptions for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns in 2023.
Defense
On defense, the Tigers will look a lot different as the program lost two of its best pieces to the draft in Jaylon Carlies and Ty’Ron Hopper.
Defensive back Joseph Charleston, the second best player on last year’s team, returned for his senior season. Charleston tallied 60 total tackles (38 solo, 22 assisted), three quarterback hits, one tackle for loss, and a forced fumble.
Schedule
The contest marks a hard three-game stretch for the Eagles, playing Florida State and Duquesne prior to its matchup against the Tigers. Both teams are hoping to get off to a hot start and the matchup proves to be a quality win for whichever team comes out on top.
Outlook
Although these two programs haven’t seen a lot of each other, both are similarly matched up with some explosive offensive pieces and solid defense. I expect this game to be a close, high-scoring contest.
Boston College at Missouri:
BCCentral takes a long look at each of the Eagles upcoming opponents this season, including its Week 3 matchup against the Missouri Tigers.
The Game
Date: Sept. 14
Time: 12:45 a.m. ET.
TV: TBD
Location: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium- Columbia, Mo.
Series: 1-0 Boston College
Last Meeting: The Eagles defeated the Tigers 41-34 in 2021.
The Team
The Coach: Eliah Drinkwitz
Offensive Coordinator: Kirby Moore
Defensive Coordinator: Corey Batoon and D.J. Smith
2023 Record: 11-2
Players to Watch: WR Theo Wease Jr., DB Kristian Williams, QB Brady Cook, DB Joseph Charelson, and WR Luther Burden III.
Top Newcomer: Recruit- Four-star CB Trajen Greco. Transfer- Former Georgia EDGE Darris Smith.
The School
Location: Columbia, Mo.
Founded: 1839
Enrollment: 31,041
Nickname: Mizzou
Colors: Old Gold and Black
Mascot: Truman the Tiger
The Program
Last Time Beat Boston College: Never.
Last time won SEC: Never.
National Championships: Two unclaimed– 1960; 2007.
Playoff Appearances: None.
Conference Championships: None in SEC. 15 in total– 1893, 1894, and 1895 in WIUFA; 1909, 1913, 1919, 1924, 1925, 1927, 1939, 1941, 1942, 1945, 1960, and 1969 in the Big Eight.
Bowl Appearances: 36– 16-20 record.
Last Time Didn’t Play in a Bowl: 2019 didn’t qualify. Mizzou made the Music City Bowl in 2020 but was canceled.
Heisman Trophies: None.
2024 NFL Draft: EDGE Darius Robinson (Cardinals), CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (Lions), LB Ty’Ron Hooper (Packers), OT Javon Foster (Jaguars), CB Kris Abrams-Draine (Broncos), RB Cody Schrader (49ers), and S Jaylon Carlies (Colts).
Last 4 Recruiting Class Rankings: 2024 No. 20; 2023 No. 34; 2022 No. 15; 2021 No. 26.
The Schedule
Aug. 29: vs. Murray State
Sept. 7: vs. Buffalo
Sept. 14: vs. Boston College
Sept. 21: vs. Vanderbilt
Oct. 5: at Texas A&M
Oct. 12: at UMass
Oct. 19: vs. Auburn
Oct. 26: at Alabama
Nov. 9: vs. Oklahoma
Nov. 16: at South Carolina
Nov. 23: at Mississippi State
Nov. 30: vs. Arkansas
