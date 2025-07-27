2025 Boston College Eagles Position Preview: Tight Ends
In 2024, the Boston College tight end room was small, but mighty.
With just four players on the depth chart, the position group played a massive role in the Eagles’ success last year.
The styling duo of Kamari Morales and Jeremiah Franklin recorded a combined 636 yards and nine touchdowns. The pair ranked second and third in yards on the team, just behind wide receiver Lewis Bond, who totaled 689.
Now, the room will be a little larger with a lot of new faces.
The program retained just two of the players from last year’s depth chart, Franklin and Danny Edgehille. The Eagles also kept Brady Clough, who is listed as a tight end, but was not on the depth chart for the position and played on special teams in 2024.
Franklin will more than likely lead the room in 2025 alongside transfers Ty Lockwood (Alabama) and Zeke Moore (FAU) as well as Edgehille.
Five of the 10 tight ends listed on Boston College’s roster for this year are freshmen Stevie Amar Jr., Bryce Lewis, Kaelan Chudzinski, DJ Johnson Jr., and Dominic DeSarno.
Projected Starting Lineup:
- Jeremiah Franklin
- Ty Lockwood
- Zeke Moore
- Danny Edgehille
Other Tight Ends: Stevie Amar Jr., Brady Clough, Bryce Lewis, Kaelan Chudzinski, DJ Johnson Jr., Dominic DeSarno.
2025 Boston College Tight Ends
Jeremiah Franklin- Senior, 6-3, 248 lbs
Franklin is entering his fourth season with Boston College. In 2024, he saw time in 13 games and caught 27 receptions for 311 yards and three touchdowns.
Ty Lockwood- Redshirt Sophomore, 6-4, 240 lbs
Lockwood is entering his first season with the Eagles after transferring from Alabama during the offseason. In 2024, Lockwood appeared in a sole game for the Crimson Tide and caught one pass for five yards.
Zeke Moore- Junior, 6-0, 240 lbs
Moore is entering his first year with the Eagles after transferring from FAU. In 2024 for the Owls, he played in ten games and caught five receptions for 10 yards.
Stevie Amar Jr.- Freshman, 6-3, 227 lbs
Amar Jr., is starting his collegiate career at Boston College. He was a part of the Eagles’ 27-member 2025 class. He was rated as a three-star prospect and ranked No. 930 nationally, No. 45 in tight ends, and No. 70 in the state of Calif., according to 247Sports Composite.
Danny Edgehille- Redshirt Freshman, 6-5, 248 lbs
Edgehille is entering his second season with the Eagles. In 2024, he appeared in two games, Duquesne and UNC.
Brady Clough- Redshirt Freshman, 6-3, 237 lbs
Clough is entering his second season at Boston College. Last year, he saw time in three games on special teams.
Bryce Lewis- Freshman, 6-6, 215 lbs
Lewis is starting his college career with the Eagles. A three-star prospect from the class of 2025, Lewis ranked No. 1,091 nationally, No. 66 in athletes, and No. 128 in the state of Ga., according to 247Sports Composite. His father Tim Lewis is the defensive coordinator at BC.
Kaelan Chudzinski- Freshman, 6-3, 227 lbs
Chudzinski is starting his collegiate career. He was a three-star prospect from the class of 2025 and ranked No. 1,679 nationally, No. 100 in tight ends, and No. 10 in the state of Mass., according to 247Sports Composite.
DJ Johnson Jr.- Freshman, 6-3, 221 lbs
Johnson Jr., is beginning his college career. He was a three-star prospect from the ‘25 class and ranked No. 1,157 nationally, No. 61 in tight ends, and No. 38 in the state of La., according to 247Sports Composite.
Dominic DeSarno- Freshman, 6-3, 213 lbs
DeSarno is starting his college career. He committed to Boston College on June 25, 2024, and is an unranked recruit from the class of 2025.
