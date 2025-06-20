2025 Boston College Football Early Opponent Preview, Week 7: Clemson
In Bill O’Brien’s first year as the Boston College Eagles football head coach in 2024, he made strides to improve the program and started the framework to compete with some of the best teams in college football.
His effort will be put to the test during the program’s 2025 campaign as the Eagles host the Clemson Tigers in Week 7, the first of three games against teams to make the College Football Playoff last year.
Let’s take a look at the opponent.
Offense
Leading the way for Clemson is returning starting quarterback Cade Klubnik. In 2024, the Austin, Texas, native started in all 14 games and went 308-of-486 (63.4%) for 3,639 yards, 36 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Klubnik also was the second-highest rusher among the team as he tallied 463 rush yards and seven touchdowns on 119 attempts.
Klubnik will enter the 2025 season as the team’s top rusher. The program lost its star running back Phil Mafah to the NFL draft in April. As for offensive weapons, the Tigers returned wide receiver Antonio Williams, who had a team-high 904 reception yards and 11 touchdowns last season. They also brought back wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr., who had the second-most reception yards in 2024, with 708.
As for newcomers, Clemson picked up Southeast Missouri State transfer wide receiver Tristian Smith out of the portal and have 10 freshmen from its recruiting class coming in as well.
Defense
On the defensive side of the ball, Clemson returned its top tackler in linebacker Wade Woodaz, who totaled 89 total tackles last year, as well as brought back its leader in tackles for loss (19.5), defensive end T.J. Parker.
The Tigers lost two defensive players to the draft in linebacker Barrett Carter and safety R.J. Mickens, who were the second and third best defenders among the team, however picked up a pair of players in the transfer portal in EDGE Will Heldt (Purdue) and linebacker Jeremiah Alexander (Alabama).
Clemson also has five freshmen joining the program that play defense, including defensive lineman Amare Adams, EDGE Ari Watford, linebacker Logan Anderson, safety Jakarrion Kenan, and defensive lineman Makhi Williams-Lee.
Schedule
The contest marks the second of a two-game road trip for Clemson while it starts a two-game home stand for Boston College. Both teams will enter the matchup on the same rest as both play the Saturday prior to the game.
Outlook
Although Boston College has started to make strides to compete against the top programs in the nation, Clemson has the more favorable chance to win. Not only are the Tigers coming off a College Football Playoff appearance after earning the ACC’s automatic bid as conference champions, but they have also historically dominated the Eagles and are riding a 12-game winning streak in the all-time series. On top of that, Clemson is also bringing back numerous faces from last year’s campaign.
Clemson at Boston College:
Boston College Eagles On SI takes a long look at each of the Eagles upcoming opponents this season, including their Week 7 contest at home against the College Football Playoff contenders the Clemson Tigers.
The Game
Date: Oct. 11, 2025
Time: TBD
TV: TBD
Location: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Series: Clemson leads the all-time series 21-9-2.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two programs was during the regular season on Oct. 8, 2022. Clemson beat Boston College 31-3 in Chestnut Hill.
The Team
The Coach: Dabo Swinney
Offensive Coordinator: Garrett Riley
Defensive Coordinator: Tom Allen
2024 Record: 10-4
Players to Watch: QB Cade Klubnik, WR Antonio Williams, WR Bryant Wesco Jr., LB Wade Woodaz, LB Sammy Brown, K Nolan Hauser
Top Newcomer: Recruit- DL Amare Adams; Transfer- EDGE Will Heldt (Purdue)
The School
Location: Clemson, S.C.
Founded: 1889
Enrollment: 29,077
Nickname: Tigers
Colors: Orange and Regalia
Mascot: The Tiger & Tiger Cub
The Program
Last Time Beat Boston College: 2022.
Last Time Won ACC: 2024.
National Championships: 3 – 1981, 2016, and 2018.
Playoff Appearances: 7 – 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024
Conference Championships: 28
Bowl Appearances: 50 – 27-23 overall record.
Last Time Didn’t Play in a Bowl: 2024 – Lost in First Round of College Football Playoff.
Heisman Trophies: None.
2025 NFL Draft: Three – LB Barrett Carter- No. 119 fourth round) by Cincinnati Bengals, S R.J. Mickens- No. 214 (sixth round) by Los Angeles Chargers, RB Phil Mafah- No. 239 (seventh round) by Dallas Cowboys,
Last 4 Recruiting Class Rankings: 2025 No. 28; 2024 No. 15; 2023 No. 14; 2022 No. 14.
The Schedule
Aug. 30: vs. LSU
Sept. 6: vs. Troy
Sept. 13: at Georgia Tech
Sept. 20: vs. Syracuse
Oct. 4: at UNC
Oct. 11: at Boston College
Oct. 18: vs. SMU
Nov. 1: vs. Duke
Nov. 8: vs. Florida State
Nov. 14: at Louisville
Nov. 22: vs. Furman
Nov. 29: at South Carolina
Check out the other stories in Boston College Eagles On SI's early opponent preview series: Fordham (Week 1), Michigan State (Week 2), Stanford (Week 3), Cal (Week 5), and Pitt (Week 6).