2025 Boston College Football Early Opponent Preview, Week 3: Stanford
Conference openers are a big week in college football.
After a couple weeks of getting into the swing of the season, teams will start their run in conference play in hopes to make their title games in December.
Boston College starts its conference slate early this season with a road matchup against the Stanford Cardinal on Sept. 13. The game marks the first time these two have met since 2002.
Let’s take a look at the matchup.
Offense
Stanford’s offense will look a lot different than it did in its inaugural season in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Cardinal lost numerous players throughout the offseason. Most notably, quarterback Ashton Daniels, who notched an efficiency rating of 118.7 and amassed 1,700 yards and ten touchdowns in 2024, transferred to Auburn. Stanford also lost its best wide receiver Elic Ayomanor, who was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the fourth round. It also saw wide receiver Emmett Mosley V transfer to Texas.
The Cardinal did retain tight end Sam Roush, who tallied the third-most reception yards last season with 334, as well as scored a pair of touchdowns.
Although Stanford has lost players, it is also adding some decent talent in its newcomers. The Cardinal signed wide receiver four-star prospect JonAnthony Hall to its ‘25 class as well as had quarterbacks Ben Gulbranson (Oregon State) and Dylan Rizk (UCF) transfer in.
Defense
On the defensive side of the ball, Stanford saw some losses. The biggest two being linebacker Gaethan Bernadel, who led the team in total tackles, and EDGE David Bailey, who transferred to Texas Tech. Bailey led the Cardinal in tackles for loss (8), sacks (7), quarterback hits (8), and forced fumbles (5).
The team did return safety Scotty Edwards, who had the second-most tackles among the group with 80 last year, and safety Mitch Leigber, who is returning for his fifth year. Leigber had the fourth-most tackles with 54. Cornerback Collin Wright, who had a team-high five pass breakups and three interceptions, will also return for Stanford’s 2025 campaign.
As for newcomers, the Cardinal signed linebacker Mickey Vaccarello and Landon McComber, two of the highest ranked prospects in the class. Vaccarello is already enrolled. Stanford also picked up former Cal linebacker Hunter Barth out of the portal and former Wake Forest cornerback Sam Neely.
Schedule
The contest marks the conference opener for both teams and the home opener for Stanford. The Cardinal will open the season at Hawaii in Week 0 and at BYU in Week 2. As for Boston College, the game is the final of a two-game road trip. The Eagles will be at Michigan State on Sept. 6 after its season and home opener against Fordham on Aug. 30. They return home on Sept. 27 to take on Cal after a bye week.
Outlook
Games like this can favor the home team due to time zone changes and traveling especially since it is the first time Boston College is playing a West Coast team since the expansion of the ACC, however the Eagles should be able to pull out the victory on the road. Boston College has a stronger program and more talent on their roster than the Cardinal.
Boston College at Stanford:
The Game
Date: Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025
Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: ACC Network
Location: Stanford Stadium, Stanford, Calif.
Series: Boston College and Stanford have met four times. The two are tied at two games apiece in the all-time series.
The Team
Head Coach: Frank Reich (interim)
Offensive Coordinator: Nate Byham
Defensive Coordinator: Bobby April III
2024 Record: 3-9
Players to Watch: RB Micah Ford, TE Sam Roush, P Aidan Flintoft, K Emmet Kenney, LB Tevarua Tafiti, CB Collin Wright
Top Newcomer: Recruit- WR JonAnthony Hall; Transfer- QB Ben Gulbranson (Oregon State) and LB Hunter Barth (Cal)
The School
Location: Stanford, Calif.
Founded: 1891
Enrollment: 17,529
Nickname: Cardinal
Colors: Cardinal Red and White
Mascot: Stanford Tree
The Program
Last Time Beat Boston College: 2001
Last Time Won ACC: Never (Joined in 2024)
National Championships: 2- 1926 and 1940
Playoff Appearances: None
Conference Championships: 15
Bowl Appearances: 30- 15-14-1 overall record
Last Time Didn’t Play in a Bowl: 2024
Heisman Trophies: 1- QB Jim Plunkett in 1970
2025 NFL Draft Picks: 1- WR Elic Ayomanor, 4th round (No. 136), Tennessee Titans
Last 4 Recruiting Class Rankings: 2025- No. 54, 2024- No. 49, 2023- No. 59, 2022- No. 27
The Schedule
Aug. 23: at Hawaii
Sept. 6: at BYU
Sept. 13: vs. Boston College
Sept. 20: at Virginia
Sept. 27: vs. San Jose State
Oct. 11: at SMU
Oct. 18: vs. Florida State
Oct. 25: at Miami
Nov. 1: vs. Pitt
Nov. 8: at UNC
Nov. 22: vs. Cal
Nov. 29: vs. Notre Dame
