2026 Boston College Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 9: Florida State

In the last meeting between Boston College football and Florida State, BC head coach Bill O’Brien emphatically stated his return to the college head coaching scene with a ranked road victory, as the Eagles downed the No. 10 Seminoles 28-13.

It is still arguably the greatest highlight of O’Brien’s young career on the Heights, however.

For the first time since that Week-Zero game in 2024, BC will face the Seminoles in Week 10 of this upcoming season.

Here is the early opponent preview for FSU:

Offense

Auburn transfer quarterback Ashton Daniels has been handed the keys to the Seminoles’ offense this year after back-to-back abysmal seasons that has forced head coach Mike Norvell onto the hot seat — arguably the hottest one in all of FBS.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Buford, Ga., native played in 37 career games with 23 starts over the past four seasons with the Tigers and, before that, Stanford, throwing for 4,783 yards and 24 touchdowns while compiling 1,397 rushing yards and 11 scores as well.

Not the most proven starter by any means, Daniels is somewhat of a risk for Norvell, but appears to be handling the offense with a poise so far during fall camp.

Part of what will make Daniels’ job easier is having Preseason All-ACC wide receiver Duce Robinson at his disposal.

Coming off a year in which he led Florida State with 56 catches for 1,081 yards and six touchdowns, the 2025 First-Team, All-ACC selection is an intimidating threat at 6 feet 6 inches and 230 pounds, and he will be looking to do as much as he can to propel himself in the 2027 NFL Draft player rankings in what should be his final campaign in Tallahassee, Fla.

The other receiver that has impressed the coaching staff early on is Micahi Danzy, who is just a redshirt sophomore but has the most potential upside in the room outside of Robinson.

Florida State’s backfield will also be relied on heavily in first-year offensive coordinator Tim Harris Jr.’s scheme, as it features one of the ACC’s most promising running backs in Ousmane Kromah, along with returner Sam Singleton Jr. and Texas transfer Quintrevion Wisner.

Last season, Kromah ranked third in rushing yards for the Seminoles with 415 yards on 72 attempts, good for 5.7 yards per carry.

As for tight ends, transfer Desirrio Riles (East Carolina) is the veteran in the room, as he made 15 starts in 37 appearances across his three-year career for the Pirates. He also has more of a holistic understanding of the game, as he played quite a bit at defensive end in high school.

For the second straight season, the Seminoles will field an entirely new starting offensive line, the majority of which are expected to be made up of transfers.

Defense

On the defensive side, it starts up front with Daniel Lyons, a redshirt senior who is looking to follow in the footsteps of notable alumni such as Jermaine Johnson II, Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Joshua Farmer, and Darrell Jackson, all of whom were selected in the NFL Draft over the the last four years and most of whom played alongside Lyons in the trenches.

Starting in all 12 games in 2025, Lyons posted 25 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, and one forced fumble, but he knows he has plenty left in the tank and wants to prove he is one of the best defensive tackles in the country as he looks to play at the next level after this season.

On the outside, the Seminoles are looking for big contributions from Texas A&M transfer Rylan Kennedy, and there are two more key additions, including a transfer from the JUCO realm, that will be called upon over the course of the year.

That would be Texas State transfer Jordan Sanders and Pearl River CC transfer Jalen Anderson, on top of returners Mandrell and Darryll Desir, Deamontae Diggs, and Deante McCray.

Similarly, there will be plenty of competition in the linebacker room, which also underwent a significant overhaul this offseason.

Omar Graham Jr., a redshirt senior, is the most experienced of the bunch, having appeared in 39 games with 14 starts throughout his career. In 2025, he totaled a career-high 38 tackles, bringing his career total to 106.

The Seminoles added Mikai Gbayor from UNC after a 41-tackle, 2.5-TFL, one-sack season for the Tar Heels, and he should also be given a starting role immediately.

FSU also made four additions to its defensive backfield, highlighted by sophomore safety Ma’Khi Jones from Duke, where he played an important role in capturing the Blue Devils’ first-ever ACC Championship last winter.

But returners KJ Kirkland and Ashlynd Barker are looking to build on their starting experience as the most trusted veterans among the group, as will Ja’Bril Rawls and Blake Nichelson.

Schedule

The Seminoles’ 2026 strength of schedule is ranked No. 22 in the nation, which is first among schools in the ACC. BC’s is second and No. 24 in the nation.

FSU’s non-conference slate consists of matchups against New Mexico State, Alabama, Central Arkansas, and Florida.

Outlook

The Seminoles are always going to be considered a high-tier FBS program with National-Championship potential, but Norvell has yet to put together a roster that is capable of such a feat since 2023, when Florida State went 13-0 but was not selected for the CFP.

The reason has been who is under center, as D.J. Uiagalelei and Tommy Castellanos both turned out to be failed experiments, so all eyes will be on if Daniels can be the difference this year.

The Game

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

Location: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Series history: The Seminoles lead the all-time series 17-5.

Last meeting: These two teams last met on Sept. 2, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. The Eagles defeated FSU 28-13.

The Team

Head coach: Mike Norvell

Offensive coordinator: Tim Harris Jr.

Defensive coordinator: Tony White

2025 record: 5-7

Returning starters: 6 (2 on offense, 4 on defense)

Players to watch: QB Ashton Daniels, WR Duce Robinson, WR Micahi Danzy, RB Ousmane Kromah, DT Daniel Lyons, DB Ashlynd Barker

The School

Location: Tallahassee, Fla.

Founded: 1851

Enrollment: 46,100

Nickname: The Seminoles

Colors: Garnet and gold

Mascot: The school does not officially have a traditional mascot, but it recognizes Chief Osceola and his Appaloosa horse, Renegade, as sacred symbols.

The Program

Last time beat BC: 2023

Last time won ACC: 2023

National championships: 3 (1993, 1999, 2013)

Conference championships: 19 (1948, 1949, 1950 in Dixie; 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2023 in ACC)

Heisman winners: QB Charlie Ward (1993), QB Chris Weinke (2000), QB Jameis Winston (2013)

2026 NFL Draft

DT Darrell Jackson Jr., New York Jets – Round 4, No. 103

Last Four Recruiting Rankings

No. 17 (2026), No. 20 (2025), No. 12 (2024), No. 19 (2023)

The Schedule

Aug 29: vs. New Mexico State

Sept. 7: vs. SMU

Sept. 19: at Alabama

Sept. 26: vs. Central Arkansas

Oct. 3: vs. Virginia

Oct. 9: at Louisville

Oct. 17: at Miami

Oct. 31: vs. Clemson

Nov. 7: at Boston College

Nov. 13: at Pittsburgh

Nov. 21: vs. NC State

Nov. 27: vs. Florida

Early Opponent Preview Series:

This is the ninth story in Boston College Eagles On SI's summer preview series of all 12 regular-season opponents for Boston College football in 2026. Ensuing stories will be published throughout August.

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