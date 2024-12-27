A Look at Boston College Football's History in Pinstripe Bowl
The Boston College Eagles (7-5, 4-4 ACC) football team is one day away from taking on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-6, 3-6 B1G) in the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y.
The bowl game is a familiar one for the Eagles as they will compete in it for the third time in 10 years.
The first time the Eagles took the field at Yankee Stadium was exactly ten years ago on Dec. 27, 2014, against the Penn State Nittany Lions. Boston College held a 21-7 lead late in the third quarter, however Penn State fought back and outscored the Eagles 17-3 down the stretch to force overtime.
In overtime, Boston College struck first with a 21-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tyler Murphy to wide receiver David Dudeck. Penn State responded with a 10-yard score from quarterback Christian Hackenberg to tight end Kyle Carter.
The difference in the game, however, was the extra point attempts.
Eagles kicker Mike Knoll missed the extra point attempt, while Nittany Lions Sam Ficken nailed his point after attempt which sealed the 31-30 win for Penn State.
Three years later in 2017, Boston College returned to Yankee Stadium to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes.
The Eagles had a 17-10 lead heading into halftime, but Iowa scored 10 unanswered points to take the 20-17 lead early in the fourth. Boston College tied up the contest with a 20-yard field goal by kicker Colton Lichtenberg with 8:09 remaining in the game, however fumbled the ball with 4:22 to go in the contest.
Iowa recovered and capitalized off the mistake as it scored the go-ahead and eventual game-winning touchdown on a one-yard run by fullback Drake Kulick. After the score, Boston College threw an interception on its following possession and turned the ball over on downs as time expired on its final attempt at a comeback. The Hawkeyes won 27-20.
Now, not only will the Eagles be looking to win their eighth game of the season, a milestone that has not been accomplished by the program since 2009, but also will be looking for its first win in the Pinstripe Bowl.
The Eagles and Cornhuskers kick off on Saturday afternoon at noon ET on ABC.
