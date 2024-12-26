Boston College Football Center Accepts Invite to 2025 Shrine Bowl
Boston College football center Drew Kendall has accepted his invite to the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl.
The bowl made the announcement via a social media post on Thursday afternoon.
In 2024, Kendall led an offensive line that paved the way for 4,406 yards which was the 13th-most in the ACC and 49 touchdowns which tied for the fifth-most.
The redshirt junior has been a big part of the Eagles offensive success since earning the starting center job in 2022.
This season, he was an All-ACC First-Team selection.
Kendall is one of five Eagles to earn an invite and is the third to accept. Offensive lineman Jack Conley and defensive lineman Cam Horsley have also accepted their invites.
Offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo and defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku were also invited, however the pair will compete in the Senior Bowl two days later.
The Shrine Bowl is celebrating its 100th game next year and will take place on Jan. 30, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Meanwhile, Boston College will play its final game of the season on Saturday afternoon against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y. Kickoff is set for noon ET on ABC.
