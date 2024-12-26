Boston College Football DB Max Tucker Shares Thoughts on Playing at Yankee Stadium
The Boston College Eagles (7-5, 4-4 ACC) football team is getting its final preparations in before taking on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-6, 3-6 B1G) on Saturday in the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y.
On Thursday, Eagles defensive back Max Tucker spoke after practice and shared his thoughts on being able to play at Yankee Stadium.
“It feels great,” said Tucker. “I mean, I haven’t been to New York in awhile, since I was younger but coming here, playing [at] Yankee Stadium, it’s a great experience. It’s probably even better than playing at Fenway. It’s just coming to [an] iconic place, play in a great stadium, play in a great environment, and I’m sure we’ll have a great crowd as well.”
The Hyde Park, Mass., native also talked about the team’s time in the Big Apple so far and what they have seen and experienced.
“We haven’t really done much cause it’s been the holidays and we’ve got practice, so we’ve just been meeting and having practice,” said Tucker. “We got to see the 9/11 Memorial & Museum this morning and that was very meaningful to me cause I wasn’t alive but seeing that was good and it was a good experience learning about that. Also, practicing. Just going day-by-day, watching film, getting better every day, that’s been meaningful to me cause I’m trying to win the game.”
The sophomore had a career-best season this year. During his 2024 campaign, Tucker tallied 28 total tackles (20 solo and eight assisted), one tackle for loss, two pass breakups, two interceptions, and one fumble recovery.
The Eagles and Cornhuskers square off on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for noon ET on ABC.
