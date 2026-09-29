Bill O'Brien Reveals Illness is Going Around Boston College Football Ahead of SMU

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Boston College football head coach Bill O’Brien said during Tuesday’s post-practice press conference that a sickness is making its rounds through the locker room.

O’Brien specifically mentioned that defensive lineman Demetrius Ballard, who is one of the Eagles’ top pass rushers, was unable to play in the Eagles’ loss to Virginia Tech this past Saturday due to illness.

“Ballard was sick,” O’Brien said. “He had a bad flu. … I’ll just tell you what it is. We got guys sick right now. We’re dealing with it going through the team, so we’re trying to deal with that right now.”

In terms of the way BC is addressing the sickness, O’Brien said it reminds him of his time as the head coach of the Houston Texans during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Yeah, it reminds me, to be completely honest with you, right now reminds me of when I was in Houston and Covid hit,” O’Brien said. “We got to do a good job of making sure our team’s healthy for Saturday.”

This coming Saturday, the Eagles will take a road trip to Dallas, Texas, for a conference matchup against No. 21 SMU.

O’Brien additionally addressed the injury situation for some other key players who either sat out against the Hokies or did not log much participation, notably tight end Brady Clough and defensive end Kris Jones.

Clough, who has now sat out two weeks in a row after being one of quarterback Mason Mckenzie’s most-targeted pass catchers in the first two weeks of the season, might have a chance of playing against the Mustangs, according to O’Brien, while Jones’ status is still up in the air after he re-aggravated an ankle injury during the Virginia Tech contest.

“Jones still is dealing with the ankle,” O’Brien said. “[He] was good, you know, felt good going into the game and I think within the first couple series in the game he hurt it again, so that’s what it is.”

In total, not including Jones, the Eagles were without 12 players against the Hokies, five of which had started a game this year.

Getting healthy will be crucial for this upcoming matchup, as facing SMU on the road will be a major challenge for BC.

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