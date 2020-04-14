A Look at Some of Boston College's Biggest "What If" Moments

Earlier this week Boston Globe columnist Dan Shaughnessy went through the long history of Boston sports, and created a list of "What If" moments. These ranged from "Braves never moved out of Boston" to "Wes Welker dropping a pass". Of course Boston College is not prominently featured in his column, because as we all know the Eagles rank far behind the big four sports in Boston.

For this column we are going to look at some of the big moments in Boston College history that could have drastically changed the outcome of a game, season or trajectory of a program. These are more heavy on the past 20 some odd years, because that is the time period when I've followed the team.

What happens if ...

Boston College defensive tackle BJ Raji isn't academically disqualified in 2007

Mike Millbury doesn't leave BC citing "philosophical differences", and Boston College doesn't get the opportunity to hire Jerry York

Quarterback Chris Crane isn't injured near the end of the 2008 season

Jeff Smith gets the final play off against Wake Forest in 2015

BC Football conducts a proper coaching search in 2008.

Matt Walters doesn't intercept Brian St. Pierre on the goalline and hand it off to Ed Reed for a game clinching touchdown in 2001 against #1 Miami.

Sonny Milano stuck with his commitment to Boston College

Sean Williams isn't thrown off the basketball team in 2007 for the use of recreational drugs

Frank Leahy doesn't leave for Notre Dame

Luke Kuechly had any sort of offense to compliment him in 2011.

Ryan Day is kept on board, and stays as offensive coordinator past 2014.

Paul Peterson isn't injured against Temple and ends up missing the final regular season game against Syracuse forcing Matt Ryan off the bench.

BC doesn't fire Jeff Jagodzinski for interviewing with the Jets

Mike Knoll hits the extra point in overtime against Penn State in the 2014 Pinstripe Bowl

Boston College doesn't fire Al Skinner for not going far enough in the tournament.

Sean Williams doesn't goaltend against Villanova in overtime

Richard Blumenthal of UConn doesn't sue Boston College over joining the ACC.

Boston College doesn't leave the Big East to join the ACC

Brian Boyle's final shot was a half inch lower against Wisconsin in the National Championship in 2006.

JJ Reddick doesn't hit two three pointers in thirty seconds apart against BC in 2006 ACC Championship.

Anthony Brown doesn't go down with an injury in the first quarter against Clemson in 2019.

COVID19 didn't cancel the NCAA Tournaments and gave the men's hockey and women's basketball teams a chance to compete.

Now this list was created by someone who has followed Boston College sports for over 20 years. I am sure I missed a bunch of moments that came before I started paying attention, and there were probably big games or moments in the '70's, 80's and early 90's that I didn't think of. If I missed some, leave them in the comments! If we get enough moments, BC Bulletin will create a second post featuring your ideas.

