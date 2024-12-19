Former Valparaiso Defensive Lineman Transfers to Boston College
The Boston College Eagles football program continues to stay hot in the transfer portal as it picked up its latest addition on Thursday morning.
Former Valparaiso defensive lineman Onye Nwosisi announced his decision to transfer to Boston College via social media.
“First and foremost, I want to give all the glory to God, none of this would have been possible without him,” said Nwosisi in his announcement post. “I would like to sincerely thank the coaches who believed in me and helped me reach this point, Coach Eze and Coach RJ. Your guidance and trust mean the world to me.”
The Indianapolis, Ind., native spent two seasons with the Beacons where he appeared in 19 games and tallied 71 total tackles (34 solo and 37 assisted), 8.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two blocked kicks, one pass defensed, and one fumble recovery.
“I am also truly blessed to have built lifelong friendships during my time at Valpo,” said Nwosisi. “To my teammates who became my brothers, thank you for the memories, support, and bond we share. Thank you, Valpo, for everything.”
The junior is the sixth addition to the Eagles program out of the transfer portal this offseason and the first defensive player.
He joins former Merrimack offensive lineman Amir Johnson, former Alabama quarterback Dylan Lonergan, former Ball State running back Vaughn Pemberton, former Florida Atlantic tight end Zeke Moore, and former Campbell wide receiver VJ Wilkins.
