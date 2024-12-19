Boston College Football’s KP Price, Lewis Bond Talk Winning Eight Games, Bowl Preparations
The Boston College Eagles (7-5, 4-4 ACC) football team is gearing up to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-6, 3-6 B1G) in the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 28 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y.
During the Pinstripe Bowl Media Day on Thursday, Eagles defensive back KP Price and wide receiver Lewis Bond spoke about the potential of winning eight games this year, a milestone that has not been reached since 2009.
“It’s a big thing to us, to me and the team,” said Price. “That’s a big thing that we’re working towards that we’ve been preaching about around the team. We all have that spirit to go get our eighth win and make history that hasn’t been done in a long time. We’re all motivated to do that and we’re ready to do that.”
Price also shared how bowl preparations are going and the importance of the practices especially for the younger players on the team.
“I’m a sophomore, so I feel like last year, the time I developed the most was truly in bowl prep and that’s what we’ve been preaching, the leaders been preaching to the youngins,” said Price. “Like this is a great time to just play your game and get better at your technique and just improve drastically cause from previous experience, even from myself, I did the same and many other people on the team. So that’s what we’ve been doing. We’ve been getting in a lot of reps, practicing, building chemistry, all those types of things.”
Bond emphasized that while it would be good for the program as a whole, he is still looking at the upcoming matchup as another game on the schedule, a mindset he has had all year.
“Well it’s big,” said Bond. “Winning eight games, like you said, it hasn’t been done here [in a long time] so it’s big but it’s just about playing another game, getting an opportunity to showcase my talent, showcase the team’s talent. It’s just another game but it is big like on the grand scheme of things to finally get to eight wins. I haven’t won eight games here in four years now so it is pretty big.”
The Eagles and Cornhuskers square off on Dec. 28 at noon ET. Kickoff will be on ABC.
