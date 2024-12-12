Boston College Football Defensive End Accepts Invite to 2025 Senior Bowl
Boston College football defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku has accepted his invite to the 2025 Senior Bowl, the organization announced on Thursday.
Ezeiruaku was one of two Eagles to earn an invite to the prestigious game, joining offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo, who accepted his invite in November.
The Williamstown, N.J., native has had a standout 2024 campaign. In the regular season, he tallied 80 total tackles (37 solo and 43 assisted), 20.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, and one pass breakup.
Ezeiruaku leads the team in assisted and total tackles, tackles for loss, sacks, quarterback hits, and forced fumbles as well as ranks second in solo tackles.
In the ACC, he leads the conference in sacks and tackles for loss and ranks second in the nation in sacks and tackles for loss, narrowly behind Marshall defensive lineman Mike Green in both categories.
Ezeiruaku has earned multiple awards for his performance this year. He was named a First-Team All-American by CBS Sports/247Sports, won ACC Defensive Player of the Year, the New England Football Writers Season Gold Helmet Award, the Bulger Lowe Award, and was a three-time ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week recipient.
He was also one of four Boston College football players to receive a first-round invite to the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl, however has yet to accept that invitation.
Boston College wraps up its season on Saturday, Dec. 28 as it takes on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y. Ezeiruaku has yet to announce if he will play or opt out.
