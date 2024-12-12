Former Boston College Quarterback Transfers to Florida State
Former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos is transferring to Florida State.
The decision comes on the same day that the Waycross, Ga., native took a visit to Tallahassee, Fla., and two days after the transfer portal officially opened.
In 2024, Castellanos appeared in eight games for Boston College and went 99-of-161 for 1,366 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions as well as 93 rush attempts for 194 yards and one touchdown.
He announced his decision to enter the transfer portal in November shortly after being benched for current Eagles quarterback Grayson James and stepping away from the program.
"First I want to say thank you to the fans and entire [Boston College] community for the past two years I've been blessed enough to play here," Castellanos shared in his transfer post in November. "I genuinely appreciate all the support you've given me and I will cherish the memories and relationships I've made."
This will be the third stop in Castellanos’ collegiate career. Prior to coming to Chestnut Hill, he spent one season with UCF.
Castellanos joins a Seminoles program that went 2-10 overall in 2024 which includes 1-7 in conference play.
Castellanos is one of 11 Boston College football players to enter the portal this year and is the first to announce his new home.
