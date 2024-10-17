Boston College Football Defensive End Added to Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List
Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku has been named a mid-season addition to the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List.
The Williamstown, N.J., native has had a standout season so far with the Eagles. In the team’s first six games, Ezeiruaku has tallied 43 total tackles (25 solo and 18 assisted), 11.5 tackles for loss for 63 yards, nine sacks for 57 yards, five quarterback hits and one fumble recovery.
Not only does the senior lead Boston College’s defense in total and solo tackles, tackles for loss, quarterback hits, and sacks, but he also is second in the nation in sacks and tackles for loss, narrowly behind San Diego State defensive end Trey White.
As for the conference, Ezeiruaku also leads the ACC in sacks and tackles for loss as well as ranks No. 15 in total tackles.
Ezeiruaku was one of 14 players to be added to the Watch List for his performance this year, joining White, Buffalo linebacker Shaun Dolac, Cal cornerback Nohl Williams. Indiana EDGE Mikail Kamara, Iowa defensive tackle Aaron Graves, LSU defensive end Bradyn Swinson and linebacker Whit Weeks, Marshall EDGE Mike Greens, Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen and linebacker Chris Paul Jr., Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, and South Carolina EDGE Kyle Kennard.
The award is given to the best defensive player in college football and is awarded by the Maxwell Football Club.
More From Boston College Eagles On SI:
Preview: Boston College Football Looks to Get Back in the Win Column at Virginia Tech
Report: Boston College DB Amari Jackson Out For Season