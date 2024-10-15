BC Bulletin

Boston College Football Bowl Projections After Week 7

How have the Eagles projections changed during the bye week?

Kim Rankin

Sep 28, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Jerand Bradley (9) makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The Boston College Eagles football team is getting ready to return to action against the Virginia Tech Hokies after having 12 days off.

Throughout the first half of the season, the Eagles have secured a 4-2 overall record which includes 1-1 in ACC play. They have recorded wins over Florida State, Duquesne, Michigan State, and Western Kentucky as well as losses against No. 19 Missouri and Virginia.

Due to the team's first bye week of the season, most of the projections from the previous week have not changed, however Boston College's predicted opponents have.

Currently, the Eagles are projected in five different bowls by five different media outlets.

Below are the latest projections for the Eagles.

ESPN

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl- Friday, Dec. 20, 2024 | Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

Bonagura:Memphis vs. Vanderbilt
Schlabach: Boston College vs. South Carolina

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl- Dec. 31, 2024 | Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, Texas

Bonagura: Boston College vs. Arizona
Schlabach: Georgia Tech vs. USC

247Sports

Birmingham Bowl- Dec. 27, 2024 | Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Ala. 

James Madison vs. Boston College

Action Network

Birmingham Bowl- Dec. 27, 2024 | Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Ala.

Kentucky vs. Boston College

CBS Sports

Armed Forces Bowl- Dec. 27, 2024 | Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

Boston College vs. Tulane

Bleacher Report

Military Bowl- Dec. 28, 2024 | Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Md.

Navy vs. Boston College

The Eagles and Hokies face off on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

