Boston College Football Bowl Projections After Week 7
The Boston College Eagles football team is getting ready to return to action against the Virginia Tech Hokies after having 12 days off.
Throughout the first half of the season, the Eagles have secured a 4-2 overall record which includes 1-1 in ACC play. They have recorded wins over Florida State, Duquesne, Michigan State, and Western Kentucky as well as losses against No. 19 Missouri and Virginia.
Due to the team's first bye week of the season, most of the projections from the previous week have not changed, however Boston College's predicted opponents have.
Currently, the Eagles are projected in five different bowls by five different media outlets.
Below are the latest projections for the Eagles.
ESPN
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl- Friday, Dec. 20, 2024 | Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.
Bonagura:Memphis vs. Vanderbilt
Schlabach: Boston College vs. South Carolina
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl- Dec. 31, 2024 | Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, Texas
Bonagura: Boston College vs. Arizona
Schlabach: Georgia Tech vs. USC
247Sports
Birmingham Bowl- Dec. 27, 2024 | Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Ala.
James Madison vs. Boston College
Action Network
Birmingham Bowl- Dec. 27, 2024 | Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Ala.
Kentucky vs. Boston College
CBS Sports
Armed Forces Bowl- Dec. 27, 2024 | Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas
Boston College vs. Tulane
Bleacher Report
Military Bowl- Dec. 28, 2024 | Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Md.
Navy vs. Boston College
The Eagles and Hokies face off on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
