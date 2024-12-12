Boston College Football Players React to Being Placed in Pinstripe Bowl
The Boston College Eagles (7-5, 4-4 ACC) football team is starting practice for the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl which it will play in on Saturday, Dec. 28 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y.
The Eagles will take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-6, 3-6 B1G) in the bowl game.
On Thursday, quarterback Grayson James, linebacker Daveon Crouch, and running back Kye Robichaux shared their reactions to being placed into the bowl.
“It’s definitely a sweet opportunity,” said James. “Like you said, it’s a storied program. They have a lot of history, a lot of wins. Coach is just constantly preaching [about] the opportunity we have just to get a big win for this program. So everybody’s all focused on that, doing what we can everyday, just focused on getting better and winning the Pinstripe Bowl.”
James also shared that he’s looking forward to competing in his first-ever bowl game and seeing what that experience entails.
“It’s sweet for me,” said James. “I’ve never been to New York, I’ve never been in a bowl game so it’s kind of like the best of both worlds in a way. I’m excited just to kind of see what that setup is gonna be like in a baseball stadium, but awesome city, awesome tradition around Christmas time as well so I’m excited and the whole team is as well.”
Like James, Crouch stated that it will be his first time in the city and he’s ready for the atmosphere.
“It’s gonna be good,” said Crouch. “I’ve never been to New York City, Yankee Stadium especially but I’m looking forward to the cold, I’m looking forward to a good stadium and a good crowd.”
Robichaux called the experience a bucket list item and emphasized that he feels blessed to be in this position.
“It’s a blessing of course,” said Robichaux. “Personally, I’m from the South so I’ve never been to New York before, so I know it’s gonna be something I get to check off the bucket list especially during Christmas time. So it’s a blessing.”
The Eagles and Cornhuskers face off on Dec. 28 at noon ET on ABC.
