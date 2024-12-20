Boston College Football Picks Up Commitment From Elon Defensive Lineman Transfer
The Boston College Eagles football program continues to add talent out of the transfer portal.
The Eagles picked up their latest addition on Friday afternoon when they landed a commitment from Elon defensive lineman transfer Chuck Nnaeto.
The junior announced his decision via social media.
“Official,” wrote Nnaeto via X. “@BCFootball. Thank you Jesus.”
The Morristown, N.J., native spent three seasons with Elon where he appeared in 30 games and tallied 36 total tackles (18 solo and 18 assisted), 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble.
As a prospect, the 6-foot-2, 293-pound lineman was an unranked recruit from the class of 2022 and was a product of Delbarton School.
Nnaeto announced his decision to enter the portal on Dec. 8 and chose the Eagles over porgrams like Wake Forest, UCF, Houston, Georgia Tech, UConn, and more.
"I am so grateful for the memories Elon," wrote Nnaeto via X. "Thankful for my coaches, teachers, trainers, but most of all my teammates!! I love you all and wish you the best in life! I will be entering the transfer portal with 1 year of eligibility left."
Nnaeto is the seventh addition to the Eagles program out of the transfer portal this offseason and the second defensive player. He joins former Valparaiso defensive lineman Onye Nwosisi, former Merrimack offensive lineman Amir Johnson, former Alabama quarterback Dylan Lonergan, former Ball State running back Vaughn Pemberton, former Florida Atlantic tight end Zeke Moore, and former Campbell wide receiver VJ Wilkins.
Boston College wraps up its season on Saturday, Dec. 28 in the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y. Kickoff is set for noon ET on ABC.
