Boston College Football Head Coach Bill O'Brien Provides Injury Update on Linebacker Kam Arnold
The Boston College Eagles (4-4, 1-3 ACC) football team is looking to snap its three-game losing streak on Saturday afternoon as it hosts the Syracuse Orange.
On Tuesday, Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien spoke to the media about preparation for the game as well as provided an injury update on linebacker Kam Arnold.
“He’s doing okay,” said O’Brien. “It’s day-to-day, I would say. Maybe later in the week we would know more.”
Arnold exited in the second quarter of the Eagles Oct. 17 game against the Virginia Tech Hokies after forcing a fumble.
He has been ruled day-to-day since suffering the injury and missed the team’s Oct. 25 game against the Louisville Cardinals alongside running back Turbo Richard. O’Brien did not give an update on the freshman.
The Eagles defense which has been a constant force on the field has dealt with injuries throughout the season and is already down one starter in cornerback Amari Jackson, who is out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL.
So far this season, Arnold has played in all seven games and tallied 40 total tackles (19 solo and 21 assisted), two pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and one interception. He is also one of the six team captains for the year.
