Boston College Football Hype Video Fuels O'Brien's Vision of 'Fifth' Boston Sports Team
It is not an understatement to say that the Boston College football team is hoping to be adopted by the Boston/New England sports community as the “fifth” team of the legendary fanbase.
Boston sports fans are notoriously some of the rowdiest, most engaged fans in all of the United States, and diehards of the Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins practically make fandom their entire personalities.
But there is no comparison—just yet—of how the New England sports community follows the BC football program and how teams in the SEC and Big Ten are adopted into their respective local communities.
Over the course of fall training camp, BC head coach Bill O’Brien has urged the New England-based sports community to buy into what the Eagles are trying to accomplish in Chestnut Hill, Mass., however.
“The Patriots play on Sundays,” O’Brien has said multiple times. “We play Saturdays.”
Well, in the buildup to Saturday’s home opener against Fordham, one of the most beloved players in New England sports’ history surely added to O'Brien's mission.
At 2 p.m. on Friday, exactly 24 hours before the first official kickoff of the season, the Boston College athletics’ video department released the official hype video for the BC football team.
The narrator of the hype video? Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, a three-time Super Bowl winner who O’Brien coached as an offensive coordinator in New England when Edelman was a rookie in 2009, and coached against when he was at the helm of the Houston Texans organization from 2014-20.
Edelman, who played 12 seasons in the National Football League—all with the Patriots—is the epitome of a New England sports hero. Edelman was drafted in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft from Kent State, where he played quarterback, and turned himself into a kick-returning specialist before transitioning to wide receiver.
He was named the Super Bowl LIII Most Valuable Player and totaled 6,822 career receiving yards, including 2,612 returning yards.
Edelman’s willingness to help the team win in any way he could went above and beyond, and O’Brien takes after this mentality in how he approaches leading BC. O'Brien's motto for the BC football program rests on the principle that any player on the team should be willing to make the ultimate sacrifice for the overall goals of the team itself, and Edelman understood this better than anyone.
Edelman and O'Brien also understand the fundamental roots of Boston sports—grit, tenacity, and digging into the belief that everything is earned, and nothing is given.
“Brick by brick, this legacy was built generation by generation,” Edelman said. “A dream forged in the heart of Chestnut Hill. Tradition isn’t just something we talk about. It’s something we embody. And when the leaves turn under the blue, New England sky, it’s never just another Saturday.”
“A city built on an irreplaceable standard, where nothing is given, everything is earned. Each game, each snap, each yard at a time. This is the soul of Boston. We hit first, and we make sure we hit last. This is Boston College football.”