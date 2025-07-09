Joe Mazzulla Has a Terrifying Criteria For Putting Songs on His Playlists
Joe Mazzulla was the latest guest on Julian Edelman's "Games With Names" podcast. The two Boston sports legends had a wide-ranging conversation that included local sports fans, Rhode Island pizza, "The Dark Knight" and an absolutely unhinged and very Joe Mazzulla-esque response about what kind of music he listens to.
In Mazzulla's own words, it can get "dark." His playlists include songs like "Ready to Die" by Biggie Smalls, "No Sunshine," by DMX, "In the Air Tonight," by Phil Collins and "some worship songs."
Then he explained exactly what makes a good song. It's exactly what you would expect from someone who embraces tapping into the darkness.
"Every song I listen to, I ask can I come out to this for a UFC championship fight," said Mazzulla. "That's to know if it's a good song or not."
If you ever see Joe Mazzulla walking towards you with earbuds in, watch out. Keep in mind, this is the same man who said he liked watching Kristaps Porzingis bleed. No wonder every time he's walking he thinks he's on his way to the octagon.