Boston College Football Lands Commitment From '27 EDGE

Boston College football has picked up a commitment from class of 2027 EDGE Braylon Otis.

Otis made the announcement via social media on Monday morning.

“Blessed to say, I have decided to commit to @BCFootball,” said Otis via X.

The high school junior is a product of Liverpool High School in Liverpool, N.Y.

Otis is unranked by 247Sports, however is rated as a three-star prospect in On3Sports/Rivals’ Industry Ranking. In the rankings, he places at No. 822 nationally, No. 73 in EDGEs, and No. 5 in the state of N.Y.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound prospect received his offer from Boston College over a year ago on Jan. 24, 2025, his first Division I offer.

“After a great conversation with @BCFootball I am blessed to receive my first division one offer,” said Otis via X. “Go eagles.”

After a great conversation with @BCFootball I am blessed to receive my first division one offer! Go eagles! pic.twitter.com/GwN8PLXtdC — Braylon Otis (@BraylonOtis) January 24, 2025

He also visited campus last spring, just months after getting his offer from the program.

He chose Boston College over UMass and Virginia.

Otis is the fifth commit for Boston College’s class of 2027. He joins safety Jackson Tucker, defensive lineman Xzavier Whittington, athlete Zahir Mitchell, and athlete Wesley Winn. The four previous commits are all rated as three-stars.

Currently, Boston College ranks No. 21 overall and No. 7 in the ACC in 247Sports’ class of 2027 recruiting rankings with 63.75 points.

Since Bill O’Brien’s arrival in Chestnut Hill, the program has seen an increase in recruiting commitments and signees.

In 2025, Boston College signed 27 members to O’Brien’s first recruiting class. In 2026, the Eagles signed 23-players to the roster on Early Signing Day on Dec. 3, 2025.

The Eagles also have one commitment for its class of 2028 in three-star athlete Ramar Thomas from Catholic Memorial High School in West Roxbury, Mass. He ranks No. 150 nationally, No. 16 in athletes, and No. 2 in the state of Mass., according to 247Sports Composite.

2027 Boston College Commits

ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025) S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024) ATH Zahir Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Milton, Mass. (Committed 10/02/2025) DL Xzavier Whittington, 6-foot-3, 300 lbs. - Aberdeen, Maryland (Committed 12/04/2025) EDGE Braylon Otis, 6-foot-5, 240 lbs. - Liverpool, New York (Committed 02/09/2026)

2028 Boston College Commits

ATH Ramar Thomas, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 01/19/2025)

Read More Football News From Boston College Eagles On SI: